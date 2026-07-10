CWT leaders remain in custody as DPP decision, probe drag on

Dodoma. Eight senior officials of the Tanzania Teachers' Union (CWT) will remain in custody after the prosecution told the court that investigations into the economic sabotage and corruption case against them have not been completed and approval from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to proceed with the charges is still pending.

The accused first appeared before the court on May 25, 2026, when they were jointly charged with 14 counts of economic sabotage and corruption. They were not required to enter pleas because the Resident Magistrate's Court lacks jurisdiction to hear economic sabotage cases.

The DPP is expected to determine whether the case will proceed before the Resident Magistrate's Court or be transferred to the Economic Crimes Court.

The accused are former CWT president Ms Leah Ulaya, current CWT president Mr Suleiman Ikomba, former secretary general Mr Maganga Japhet, current secretary general Mr Joseph Misalaba, Mr Nashon Kidudu, Mr Baraka Mbonalibha, Mr Wambura Kihengu, Ms Angelina Wambura and Pyrite and Industries Company Limited.

When the case came up for mention on July 9, 2026, State Attorney Gothard Mwingira told the court that investigations were in their final stages and requested another mention date.

The defence objected, arguing that the prosecution had failed to indicate when investigations would be completed and when the DPP's consent would be obtained, thereby denying the accused their right to a timely trial.

Defence counsel Sedrick Mbunda argued that if the prosecution could not state when investigations would be completed, the court should release the accused and summon them again once the matter was ready for hearing.

"What further investigations are being conducted when the charge sheet already contains transaction reference numbers, amounts, dates and details of the alleged transactions? Why bring people before the court before completing investigations? Complete the investigations first, then arraign them," Mr Mbunda submitted.

Another defence lawyer, Meshack Ngamando, argued that the court had effectively become a holding facility while investigations continued indefinitely.

"It cannot be acceptable for the prosecution to repeatedly claim investigations are at the final stage when nearly two months have passed. Our clients are public servants with known addresses. They can be summoned whenever they are required," he said.

Mr Ngamando added that relatives of the accused had been travelling from different parts of the country to attend court proceedings, only for the case to be adjourned repeatedly because investigations remained incomplete, causing unnecessary expense and inconvenience.

In his ruling, Principal Resident Magistrate Denis Mpelembwa directed the prosecution to complete investigations and obtain the DPP's consent, which will determine whether the case proceeds before the Resident Magistrate's Court or is transferred to the Economic Crimes Court.