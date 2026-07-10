Zanzibar launches child online safety campaign as cyber risks grow

Unguja. Zanzibar has launched a nationwide campaign to protect children from online abuse and exploitation as internet use among young people continues to rise.

The initiative comes amid growing concern over the absence of a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework specifically aimed at safeguarding children online. The campaign will focus on raising awareness and promoting measures to protect children from the risks associated with digital platforms.

Launching the campaign on July 9, 2026, the Minister for Communications, Information Technology and Innovation, Mr Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga, said children were particularly vulnerable to online manipulation and harmful content, making greater protection essential.

"Children are increasingly using the internet at school, at home and in other settings.

This campaign will educate parents, guardians and the wider community on how to protect children from online risks," he said.

Mr Soraga warned that the rapid growth of internet use had contributed to changing behaviour among children and raised concerns about declining moral values.

"Our children are now exposed to vast amounts of information online. We must strengthen safeguards before this becomes a national crisis," he said.

He noted that countries such as Australia and the United Kingdom have introduced age-related restrictions on access to certain online platforms, while Tanzania has yet to adopt similar legal protections.

"We do not have such laws. Children as young as 10 or 12 own smartphones and use the internet without adequate protection," he said.

Digital security and cybercrime expert Mr Yussuph Kileo said a similar campaign had been running successfully in mainland Tanzania since 2024.

He cited figures indicating that 67 percent of Tanzanian children use the internet, while about 200,000 children aged between 12 and 17 have been exposed to online crimes, including exploitation and online grooming.

According to the 2022 Population and Housing Census, Tanzania is home to 30.3 million children.

Mr Kileo said many children were being exposed to online content that was inappropriate for their age, with potentially harmful effects on their development.

He called for a review of existing laws, regulations and policies to strengthen child protection in the digital space.

As part of broader efforts to improve online safety, he said discussions were underway in mainland Tanzania on introducing child-friendly SIM cards with restricted access to age-inappropriate content.

"We will work across both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar to ensure children throughout the United Republic of Tanzania are protected under the relevant laws and regulations," he said.

Serensic Africa Chief Executive Officer Ms Ester Mengi said the campaign was timely, given the increasing number of children affected by online abuse.

The campaign, which has no fixed end date, is being conducted under the theme: "Protecting Children Online is Everyone's Responsibility – Take Action."