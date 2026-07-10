Uganda woos Tanzanian investors to boost cross-border trade

Dar es Salaam. Uganda has intensified efforts to strengthen trade and investment ties with Tanzania, as businesses from the neighbouring country seek new commercial opportunities in one of East Africa's fastest-growing markets.

Speaking at the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), Uganda High Commission Liaison, Research, Trade and Investment Officer, Ms Digna Makobore, said Uganda was using the exhibition to showcase its products, attract Tanzanian investors and forge stronger business partnerships.

"We are here with the Uganda High Commission to showcase Ugandan products and raise awareness of the investment opportunities available in Uganda," she said.

"Our objective is to encourage Tanzanians to invest in Uganda while promoting greater trade between our two countries. We invite visitors to our pavilion to learn more about Uganda, its products and the business opportunities it offers."

Ms Makobore said the exhibition had generated strong interest from Tanzanian businesses and consumers, highlighting growing demand for cross-border trade within the East African Community (EAC).

"Many visitors have shown interest in our products, giving us confidence that trade between Uganda and Tanzania will continue to grow. Our countries already enjoy strong relations, but there is significant scope to deepen our economic partnership," she said.

She urged governments across the region to continue implementing policies that promote investment and facilitate intra-African trade.

"We encourage governments, particularly ministries responsible for trade and investment, to maintain investor-friendly policies. Uganda offers a wide range of investment opportunities, and we are ready to work closely with Tanzania to expand trade and investment for our mutual benefit," she said.

Meanwhile, Roofings Group Customer Care Manager, Mr Henry Kigozi, described Tanzania as one of the region's most attractive destinations for trade and investment.

He said Tanzania's open market and commitment to regional integration continue to attract businesses from across East Africa.

"Tanzania offers a conducive business environment that supports both regional and international trade. We have seen exhibitors from many countries, demonstrating the country's commitment to an open and competitive market," he said.

Mr Kigozi also commended the organisers of the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair and the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce for providing a platform that brings together businesses from across the region.