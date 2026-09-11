Farmers, experts share secrets to successful poultry farming

Dar es Salaam. For poultry farmers, success is not simply about keeping chickens and waiting for them to grow or lay eggs. The quality of the poultry house, feed, vaccination, cleanliness, equipment and daily supervision can determine whether an enterprise thrives or suffers losses.

Poultry farmers and experts say attention to these basics is particularly important because chickens are sensitive to changes in their environment and require proper management throughout their production cycle.

Prof Hezron Nonga, a lecturer at Sokoine University of Agriculture in Morogoro, says farmers should begin with the poultry house, whose design can have a direct bearing on chicken health, growth and productivity. He says broilers, which are kept for shorter production programmes, are commonly reared on the floor using wood shavings to absorb moisture, a system technically known as deep litter.

A properly designed house, he says, should provide adequate space for ventilation and management of heat and humidity, while allowing farmers to install sufficient feeders and drinkers.

“Large poultry houses allow easy cleaning and supervision of the chickens,” Prof Nonga says.

Regular cleaning is particularly important because chicken waste produces ammonia gas, which, when allowed to accumulate, can contribute to respiratory diseases.

Chicken waste can also be put to productive use. Prof Nonga says waste dried in the sun can provide manure for agricultural activities.

For Stella Mbunda, a 70-year-old poultry farmer from Toangoma, vaccination is another critical component of successful poultry farming.

Mrs Mbunda, who has 42 years of experience in poultry farming dating back to 1984, says she learnt the importance of vaccination the hard way after losing 150 chickens to disease while farming at Keko Juu.

“During my second time, with little experience rearing 150 chickens at Keko Juu, a disaster occurred when they died of disease, so I learnt the significance of vaccines,” she says.

She currently keeps about 700 broilers and says farmers should also avoid poorly ventilated houses, particularly those with limited windows.

“Large poultry houses are important because chickens need more space for ventilation during hot seasons. In cold seasons, farmers need to use gas heaters, charcoal heaters or curtains to provide warmth,” she says.

However, she cautions farmers using charcoal heaters to ensure the charcoal burns properly because poorly burning charcoal can produce carbon monoxide, which can be fatal to chickens.

Cleanliness, she says, should be part of a farmer’s daily routine. Feeders and drinkers should be washed regularly and disinfected to reduce bacteria that can cause infections.

“Due to the delicacy of poultry farming, intense supervision is required,” she says.

The availability of feeding equipment is equally important. Mrs Mbunda says farmers should provide enough feeders and drinkers to ensure all chickens have adequate access to food and water.

“If feeders and drinkers are few, chickens compete for food, causing some to become weak and remain small because they do not get enough nutrients,” she says.

Her husband, Walter Mbunda, 74, also attributes the small size of some chickens to challenges at hatcheries and inadequate feeding equipment.

The quality of feed is another area farmers cannot afford to overlook. Mrs Mbunda says farmers need sufficient knowledge to identify whether feed contains the minerals and other nutrients required by chickens, warning that some products may compromise on important ingredients.

Noise can also affect layers, according to Mr Mbunda. He says sudden or excessive noise can affect chickens and reduce egg production.

“I remember during Christmas we played loud music, and in the following days our chickens stopped laying eggs,” he says.

Other farmers share similar concerns about housing and hygiene. Agness Hamilton, 42, a poultry farmer in Kigoma town, says farmers should ensure their poultry houses are large enough before bringing in chickens.

“The poultry house should be larger than the number of chickens that will live in it,” she says.

She also stresses regular cleaning to prevent infections and red mites, which she says can affect both chickens and people.