Tanzania to host U-17 Girls and U-20 qualifiers in Cecafa zone

Dar es Salaam. The Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) has unveiled a busy competitions calendar for 2026, with six regional tournaments scheduled across different categories.

Among the key highlights is the decision to award Tanzania hosting rights for two major competitions, underlining the country’s growing reputation as a reliable venue for regional football events.

According to the calendar, Tanzania will host the CECAFA U-17 Girls Championship from May 30 to June 14, 2026, bringing together the region’s top young female talents.

The tournament is expected to play an important role in promoting women’s football development across East and Central Africa while giving young players a platform to showcase their abilities at the regional level.

Later in the year, Tanzania will also stage the CAF U-20 AFCON – CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers, scheduled from August 22 to September 6, 2026.

The competition will determine which teams from the CECAFA region qualify for the continental youth championship.

With several strong youth teams emerging from the region, the qualifiers are expected to be highly competitive.

The announcement means Tanzania will host two of the most important youth tournaments in the CECAFA zone in 2026.

Football stakeholders believe the events will not only boost youth development but also provide valuable experience for the country’s sports infrastructure and event organization.

Meanwhile, Rwanda will play a central role in the regional calendar by hosting several competitions, including the prestigious CECAFA Kagame Cup.

The club tournament will take place from July 18 to August 9, 2026, marking the first time Rwanda hosts a CECAFA event in five years.

The Kagame Cup traditionally attracts top clubs from across the region and serves as a vital preparation platform for teams aiming to compete in continental competitions such as the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

Regional clubs often use the tournament to fine-tune their squads ahead of the demanding African club season.

Rwanda will also host the African Schools Football Championship (CECAFA Zone) from July 22 to July 25, as well as the Women’s Champions League Zonal Qualifiers from August 22 to September 6. Later in the year, the country will stage the CECAFA U-17 AFCON Zonal Qualifiers scheduled for October 10 to October 25.

Despite the already packed schedule, CECAFA officials revealed that discussions are ongoing with sponsors and development partners to possibly add two more competitions to the calendar.

These include the CECAFA Beach Soccer Championship and the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, which remains the region’s flagship national team tournament.

If additional sponsorship is secured, these tournaments could further expand the region’s football calendar and provide more competitive opportunities for national teams and clubs.