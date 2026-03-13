Simba and Azam FC triumphs heighten pressure on Yanga

Dar es Salaam. The race for the 2025/2026 Tanzania Mainland Premier League title is becoming increasingly intense following important away victories recorded by Simba and Azam FC.

Simba secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Singida Black Stars in Singida, while Azam FC delivered an impressive 3-0 win against Dodoma Jiji FC in Dodoma.

Both results were achieved away from home, making them particularly significant in the context of the title race.

Despite the pressure from their rivals, Young Africans (Yanga) who are defending champions, remain at the top of the standings with 32 points from 12 matches before their clash against Tanzania Prisons at Jamhuri Stadium.

Yanga’s strong start to the campaign have given them a five-point cushion over their closest challengers, but the race is far from settled.

Currently sitting second is JKT Tanzania with 28 points from 17 matches, meaning they have played significantly more games than the teams around them.

This difference in matches played could prove crucial as the season progresses. Azam FC occupy the third position with 27 points from 13 matches, just one point behind JKT Tanzania despite having played four matches fewer.

Simba are also close behind in fourth place with 27 points from 12 matches, meaning they have played five fewer matches than JKT Tanzania.

This situation creates an intriguing dynamic in the title race. While JKT Tanzania currently sit second, both Azam FC and Simba have a strong chance of overtaking them if they maintain their form and make good use of their games in hand.

For instance, if Azam FC win their pending matches to match JKT Tanzania’s 17 games, they could potentially move well ahead of the army side in the standings.

Similarly, Simba’s strong form and their two matches advantage over Azam and five over JKT could dramatically reshape the top four if they continue collecting maximum points.

Another important factor is the tight points margin separating the top teams. Yanga lead with 32 points, followed by JKT Tanzania with 28, while both Azam and Simba sit on 27 points.

This means that only five points separate first and fourth place, highlighting just how competitive the league has become.

Simba’s victory in Singida demonstrated their resilience on the road, while Azam FC’s dominant display in Dodoma underlined their attacking strength. These results send a clear message to their rivals that the title race will likely remain open deep into the season.

So far several matches still to be played and significant differences in games played among the top teams, the standings could change rapidly in the coming weeks.