Foundation receives 3,967 applications from youth for green finance projects

Dar es Salaam. In just 30 days, CRDB Bank Foundation has received 3,967 applications from young entrepreneurs nationwide under its Go Green and IMBEJU programmes, launched on February 12, 2026 to support environmentally focused businesses.

Speaking after the application window closed, CRDB Bank Foundation CEO, TullyEsther Mwambapa, said the next step is a technical evaluation by a panel of experts from the foundation, CRDB Bank, COSTECH, ICTC, the ministry of Youth Development, and the Vice-President’s Office responsible for Environment.

“The assessment will focus on innovation, project sustainability, business viability, and contribution to environmental protection. This process is expected to be completed within a week,” she said.

Ms Mwambapa said that the programmes aim to promote youth-led ventures addressing environmental challenges, creating jobs and boosting the green economy. Successful applicants will receive funding ranging from Sh500,000 to Sh500 million.

The programmes target youth-owned small businesses, micro-enterprises, unregistered businesses, and university students with ideas that can be turned into viable enterprises.

Eligible projects must focus on areas such as climate-smart agriculture, sustainable fisheries, clean energy, water management, waste management, or digital innovations supporting environmental protection.

Data from CRDB Bank Foundation shows that 58 percent of applicants are male and 42 percent female.

Most applications came from Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Mwanza, Iringa, Morogoro, Arusha, Zanzibar, Pwani, Mara and Kilimanjaro. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to Dar es Salaam for training to strengthen their business skills and connect with investors such as Warioba Ventures, Ms Mwambapa said.

“The next stage will verify that businesses are operational and align with their proposals. This exercise will take about three weeks, as each business will be visited before announcing those eligible for funding,” she added.

University students with viable business ideas may receive between Sh500,000 and Sh10 million to implement projects that address community challenges.