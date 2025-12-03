Fuel prices rise slightly for December as EWURA issues new cap rates

Dar es Salaam. Fuel prices have increased slightly this month—ending a two-month period of stability—after the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) announced new cap prices for petroleum products effective Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

Under the new cap, motorists in Dar es Salaam will pay Sh 2,749 per litre of petrol, slightly lower than November’s Sh 2,752 but adjusted based on new cost components.

Diesel now retails at Sh 2,779, up from Sh 2,704 in November, while kerosene stands at Sh 2,653, compared to last month’s Sh 2,774. Prices remain marginally higher in Tanga and Mtwara due to transport and handling costs, as expected.

Wholesale prices have also been revised accordingly, with updated December figures issued for Dar es Salaam, Tanga, and Mtwara ports.

The adjustment comes after a rare pause in November, when pump prices remained unchanged for the first time in months. In November, retail pump prices in Dar es Salaam stood at Sh 2,752 for petrol, Sh 2,704 for diesel, and Sh 2,774 for kerosene.

Prices were marginally higher in Tanga and Mtwara, where petrol was capped at Sh 2,813 and Sh 2,844, and diesel at Sh 2,766 and Sh 2,797, respectively. Kerosene was set at Sh 2,835 in Tanga and Sh 2,866 in Mtwara.

Wholesale prices for consignments received in November were also stable, with petrol priced at Sh 2,612.48 (Dar es Salaam), Sh 2,618.39 (Tanga) and Sh 2,618.69 (Mtwara). Diesel wholesale rates were Sh 2,564.79, Sh 2,575.81, and Sh 2,582.27, respectively, while kerosene was sold wholesale at Sh 2,634.35 across all ports.

December’s upward adjustments reflect renewed pressure from higher global oil prices, a weaker shilling, and shifts in import premiums.

According to EWURA, Free On Board (FOB) prices from the Arab Gulf—used as the benchmark for imports—increased by 1.7 percent for petrol, 4.8 percent for diesel, and 6.4 percent for kerosene.

The exchange rate applied for December also rose by 4.48 percent, making petroleum imports more expensive for local suppliers.

Premiums for products received through Dar es Salaam Port fell by an average of 2.4 percent for petrol and 3.6 percent for kerosene, but rose by 3.5 percent for diesel. Premiums for Tanga and Mtwara remain unchanged.

EWURA said fuel prices for other towns and regions across the country are detailed in Table 3 of the monthly pricing guide, which retailers are required to follow strictly.

The regulator warned that legal action will be taken against any retailer or wholesaler who violates the cap prices or sells below the set floor price.

EWURA also reminded fuel operators and consumers of several mandatory compliance requirements. The authority noted that cap prices can be accessed free of charge through the 15200# mobile service, enabling the public to verify official pump prices at any time.

While fuel prices continue to follow broader market dynamics, EWURA said it will maintain transparency by publishing monthly price structures to guide both retailers and consumers.

Oil marketing companies are permitted to set their own pump prices for competitive advantage, provided these remain within the official cap and above the approved floor price, as outlined in the 2022 and 2023 pricing regulations as well as the 2024 bulk procurement amendments.

All petrol stations are required to display clearly visible price boards showing pump prices, discounts, and promotions, with penalties imposed for failure to comply.

Retailers must also issue Electronic Fiscal Pump Printer (EFPP) receipts for every fuel sale. EWURA urged consumers to demand and keep these receipts, noting that they serve as essential proof in the event of disputes related to overpricing or fuel quality.

EWURA said strict enforcement of these measures is crucial to protecting consumers, ensuring transparency, and sustaining fair competition in the local fuel market.