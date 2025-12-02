Simba part ways with Pantev after only 61 days

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC have agreed to a mutual termination with Dimitar Pantev, ending his tenure after only 61 days in charge.

The decision, announced on December 2, 2025, also includes the departure of his two assistants, bringing an abrupt close to a spell marked by struggles in the CAF Champions League and inconsistency in domestic competitions.

Pantev, who was appointed on October 3, 2025, arrived with the task of strengthening Simba’s performance both locally and on the continent.

However, his short stay did not produce the impact the club had hoped for, as key matches slipped away and pressure mounted on the technical bench.

In an official statement, the Simba Board of Directors said the club and the Bulgarian tactician “have agreed to a mutual termination of the contract”, and confirmed that assistant coach Selemani Matola will take over on an interim basis while the hunt for a new head coach continues.

The main turning point in Pantev’s time at Simba were the team’s disappointing start in the CAF Champions’ League group stage. The Msimbazi side suffered a 1–0 defeat at home to Petro Atletico of Angola, followed by a 2–1 loss to Stade Malien in Mali.

These two defeats left Simba bottom of Group D with zero points and raised serious concerns about their continental ambitions under Pantev’s leadership.

Domestically, he managed only one league victory, a 2–1 away win against JKT Tanzania. His overall record at Simba stands at two wins, one draw and two losses from five competitive matches.

Pantev’s departure marks his second short stint within one calendar year. Before joining Simba, he spent eight months at Gaborone United in Botswana.

His 61-day spell at Msimbazi now ranks among the briefest and most challenging coaching periods the club has experienced in recent seasons.