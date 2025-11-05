Fuel prices to remain unchanged in November — a rare two-month stability

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanians will see no change in fuel prices this November, marking the first time in a long while that petroleum prices have remained constant for two consecutive months.

According to the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), the cap prices for petrol, diesel, and kerosene on the Tanzanian mainland will remain the same as in October, effective Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

In Dar es Salaam, petrol will continue selling at Sh2,752 per litre, diesel at Sh2,704, and kerosene at Sh2,774. In Tanga, motorists will pay Sh2,813 for petrol and Sh2,766 for diesel, while in Mtwara, prices stand at Sh2,844 and Sh2,797, respectively.

EWURA said the stability follows recent trends in the global oil market and the shilling’s steady performance against the US dollar, which together helped avoid price fluctuations.

The regulator reminded retailers and wholesalers to comply with the set cap prices, warning that legal action will be taken against anyone who charges above the limits.

“Oil marketing companies are free to sell their products at prices that give them a competitive advantage, provided that such prices do not exceed the cap or fall below the floor price,” EWURA said in the notice.

The authority also urged consumers to demand receipts issued through Electronic Fiscal Pump Printers (EFPP) and to purchase fuel from stations displaying price boards in visible areas — a legal requirement meant to protect consumers and ensure transparency.

While fuel prices in Tanzania typically adjust monthly in line with international market movements, the November review marks a welcome respite for motorists and businesses facing high transport and operating costs in recent months.

Analysts say the rare two-month stability may offer short-term relief to the transport sector and consumers ahead of the December holiday season, though prices remain subject to global supply dynamics and shipping costs.