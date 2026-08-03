Breaking trade barriers: Council, EAC align to boost East African business

Arusha. The East African Business Council (EABC) executive director, Mr Ahmed Farah, has held discussions with the East African Community (EAC) Secretary-General, Ambassador Stephen Mbundi, aiming at strengthening operational collaboration between the two institutions.

The leaders met on Monday, August 3, 2026, at the EAC headquarters in Arusha, pledging to enhance cooperation between the EABC and the EAC Secretariat to boost regional integration and expand private sector participation in the bloc's agenda.

EABC press release says, Mr Farah outlined ongoing institutional reforms within the Council designed to position it as a robust voice for private enterprise, placing strong emphasis on advocacy, trade facilitation, and investment promotion.

“Discussions also touched upon persistent challenges affecting regional commerce, particularly Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs), whilst emphasising the need for joint efforts to ease the free movement of goods, services, and capital across Partner States,” reads part of the statement.

On his part, Ambassador Mbundi underscored the importance of aligning regional integration efforts with commercial realities, encouraging closer collaboration with private enterprise to resolve trade obstacles and improve business environments across the region.

Mr Mbundi reaffirmed the EAC Secretariat's commitment to co-organising the upcoming Investment Forum and confirmed Secretariat participation in CEO Dialogues, a move enabling direct engagement with private enterprise on priority regional trade and investment issues.

Mr Farah briefed the Secretary-General on preparations for the East Africa CEO & Investment Forum scheduled for Nairobi, Kenya, alongside a series of CEO Dialogues across EAC Partner States.

He noted the value of these meetings in bringing together public and private sector leaders to drive investment, foster partnerships, and spur practical legislative actions.