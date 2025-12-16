Govt pledges conducive environment to fuel digital transformation

Dar es Salaam. The government has reaffirmed its commitment to creating a conducive environment for investment in communication services in an effort to accelerate the country’s digital transformation drive.

Speaking during a visit to Yas Tanzania’s headquarters, the Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Ms Angellah Kairuki, commended the company for its contribution to expanding digital financial transactions, improving rural connectivity, investing in communication infrastructure and creating employment opportunities.

Ms Kairuki said Yas has, over the past three years, invested about $47.6 million in the National Information and Communication Technology Backbone (NICTBB), working with the government to construct 560 communication towers and ensure timely completion of the projects.

She stressed the need for communication service providers to extend services to all citizens, particularly those in rural areas, while ensuring inclusivity for women, persons with disabilities and other marginalised groups.

The minister also noted that Yas has trained nearly 9,000 young Tanzanians, equipping them with ICT skills and supporting the growth of digital literacy nationwide.

She encouraged the company to continue investing in digital financial services, while strengthening customer data protection and expanding community education programmes.

For his part, Yas Tanzania chief executive officer, Mr Pierre Canton Bacara, said the company remains committed to expanding access to reliable and secure communication services that support socio-economic development.

“As a digital ally to Tanzanians, Yas is investing in modern infrastructure, digital solutions and community empowerment to connect every citizen, bridge the digital divide and support the government’s vision of a more inclusive and digitally enabled Tanzania,” he said.

Ms Kairuki reiterated that the government will continue to put in place policies and regulatory frameworks that enable companies such as Yas to grow commercially, safeguard user interests and contribute to national economic development.

She also welcomed strategic partnerships, particularly in tourism destinations and underserved areas.