Halotel makes a Powerful entry into Sabasaba, Elevating Digital experience to a New level

Dar es Salaam. Telecommunications company Halotel says it has invested more than $1 billion (about Sh2.7 trillion) in Tanzania since launching operations in the country more than a decade ago.

Speaking during the opening of the company's pavilion at the 49th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), popularly known as Sabasaba, the company's acting chief executive officer, Ms Tran Thi Thuy Dung, said much of the investment had gone into building telecommunications towers and expanding network coverage to reach more Tanzanians.

"We continue to invest not only for business growth but also in infrastructure development. Every year we invest more than $100 million in the Tanzanian market through the construction of additional towers and expansion of our services to reach more people," she said.

The 2026 DITF officially opened on June 28 and will run until July 13.

Beyond network expansion, Halotel announced major upgrades to its HaloPesa mobile money platform as part of celebrations marking the service's 10th anniversary in Tanzania.

Ms Dung said the company had launched a redesigned HaloPesa application featuring an improved user interface and additional services, including digital loans and mobile payment options for electricity and water bills.

She said the enhancements were intended to support the government's efforts to increase the use of digital payments and reduce reliance on cash transactions.

The announcement comes as the government prepares to introduce mandatory digital payments for selected public services from July 1.

Presenting the 2026/27 national budget, Finance Minister Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar said the reforms are intended to advance Tanzania's digital transformation agenda, improve transaction efficiency, curb financial crime, enhance transparency and reduce the costs associated with handling cash.

According to the government, mandatory digital payments will gradually be introduced across various sectors, including public transport services such as rapid transit buses, ferries, railways, air travel and app-based transport services.

Commenting on Halotel's participation at the trade fair, Ms Dung said the exhibition offered the company an opportunity to engage directly with customers and gather feedback to improve its services.

"Sabasaba gives us the opportunity to interact directly with our customers, understand their needs and receive valuable feedback that will help us improve our services and continue delivering innovative solutions that meet their expectations," she said.

She added that, beyond telecommunications services, Halotel remained committed to improving the lives of Tanzanians through continued investment in technology, digital financial services and communications infrastructure.

Halotel Commercial Director Abdallah Salum said this year's exhibition provides an important platform to strengthen customer engagement.