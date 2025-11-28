Push for easy access to SGR, BRT stations

Dar es Salaam. Transport stakeholders are calling for improved connectivity systems to link commuters to rapid transit services, including the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

The call follows concern that, despite Tanzania’s significant progress in expanding modern transport infrastructure, major gaps remain in ensuring easy access to rapid transit stations.

Prof Prosper Nyaki from the National Institute of Transport (NIT), made the remarks yesterday on the sidelines of the Sustainable Land Transport Week, held under the theme Clean Energy and Innovation in Transport. The event takes place from November 24 to 29, 2025.

“The government should establish alternative infrastructure that provides direct and seamless access to major public transport stations,” he said.

Prof Nyaki noted that commuters often spend long hours travelling from their neighbourhoods just to reach rapid transit stations—a situation that undermines the very purpose of investing in fast and efficient transport systems.

According to him, the country needs a reliable and uninterrupted transport chain, beginning from residential streets all the way to large transit stations.

“It is true that we have rapid buses and trains, which is a major achievement and has helped us greatly,” he said.

“However, the key challenge that remains is how to access the stations from our homes. Once you get to the station and board, the journey is quick, but reaching those stations is often difficult.”

He explained that many rapid transit stations are located far from residential areas, forcing commuters to take multiple daladala, use motorcycles or spend several hours navigating congested access routes before their actual journey begins.

“For the future, we recommend creating alternative connecting infrastructure linking these stations to neighbourhood roads, similar to what is done in more developed countries,” he said.

Another transport stakeholder, Ms Neema Kiule, said the time lost trying to reach areas that should be accessible within minutes diminishes productivity and affects economic output.

She emphasised the need for research and improved planning to strengthen neighbourhood-level infrastructure so commuters do not face unnecessary delays, especially in large cities.

“It is true that you may have a rapid-transit ticket and be required to arrive at the station very early, but challenges arise when, for example, it rains and the road from your home becomes impassable. Suddenly, the rapid bus service cannot help you,” she said.

“At times, people are forced to wake up in the middle of the night to find a daladala that will take up to three hours just to reach a BRT or rail station.”