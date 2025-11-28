Prime

Qatar donates vehicles to Foreign Affairs Ministry

The minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo (centre), expresses gratitude to the Ambassador of Qatar to Tanzania, Fahad Rashid Al-Muriki (second right), after receiving new vehicles donated by the State of Qatar to the ministry in Dar es Salaam yesterday. 
PHOTO | MICHAEL MATEMANGA

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dar es Salaam. The government of Qatar has handed over 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles to the ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation. The donation was made free of charge and without conditions.

Qatar’s ambassador to Tanzania, Fahad Rashid Al-Murikhi, presented the vehicles to the minister for Foreign Affairs, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, during a ceremony in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

Mr Kombo said the vehicles would improve the ministry’s operations, particularly for diplomatic missions, hosting international guests, and daily work. “We are grateful for this support.

The vehicles will help the ministry carry out its duties more effectively,” he said. Analysts said the donation strengthens Tanzania’s diplomatic capacity by providing reliable transport for overseas missions and government operations.

The ceremony was attended by senior ministry officials and representatives from the Qatari embassy.

It is part of broader cooperation between Tanzania and Qatar in areas including energy, tourism, education, and employment. 

