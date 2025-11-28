Tanzania to the EU: We will not starve

Dar es Salaam. A day after the European Union (EU) adopted a resolution on 27 November 2025 to suspend 156 million Euros (about Sh400 billion aid funds intended for Tanzania in 2026, the government said it is closely monitoring the matter.

Tanzania’s ambassador attending the EU debate will submit a report, after which the government will issue an official statement.

The minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, said Tanzania’s ambassador to Belgium, Jestas Nyamanga, was participating in the talks.

“Once the discussions conclude and a decision is reached, Ambassador Nyamanga will submit his report and the government will then issue a statement on what was decided in the EU Parliament,” he said.

No crisis

Asked about the potential loss of EU funding, Ambassador Kombo said Tanzania would not face a crisis, noting the country has its own budget and other revenue sources.

“Follow the discussions online to see how much funding we might lose. Tanzanians will not go hungry because of this. Compare the EU allocation with our annual budget and see what proportion it represents,” he said.

Tanzania’s national budget for 2025/26 stands at Sh56.49 trillion, of which Sh40.47 trillion is expected from domestic revenue and Sh1.07 trillion from foreign grants, while Sh14.95 trillion will come from domestic and external loans.

Analysts warn that the cost of loans could rise significantly if the country turns to commercial borrowing due to stricter conditions from traditional development partners.

The EU’s decision follows international concern over unrest and violence during and after the 29 October 2025 general election, which left several people dead in clashes with police and caused widespread property damage, including motorcycles, cars, petrol stations, private homes, government offices, rapid transit (BRT) stations and other infrastructure.

In its debate, the EU Parliament expressed regret over the killings and said the election was not fully democratic due to limited political competition.

Opposition leader and Chadema chairman Tundu Lissu remains in detention on treason charges, which carry the death penalty if he is convicted.

The EU criticised the Tanzanian government for alleged human rights violations, including abductions, killings of government critics, and restrictions on media freedom.

“All funds directed to public institutions should be suspended immediately. The EU should not use its funds to support repression.

Political prisoners must be released unconditionally, and an independent investigation into killings, abductions, and disappearances must be conducted,” the EU statement said.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan warned on November 18 that the October 29 unrest could undermine confidence among development partners, signalling a likely shift to increased domestic resource mobilisation.

“Previously, financing was readily available because there was trust. What happened in our country has tainted our image, and this is likely to reduce our resource base. We must therefore use the resources we have to attract more funding so that promised projects are delivered with speed,” she said.

Speaking to editors on 25 November, Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba did not disclose the number of fatalities but detailed the economic damage, describing it as economic sabotage.

He said 756 government offices, 27 BRT stations, six buses, 273 private homes, 159 police posts, and 672 private fuel stations were damaged. Additionally, 1,642 private vehicles, 2,268 private motorcycles, and 979 government vehicles were set ablaze.

On Thursday, the EU Parliament adopted resolutions on human rights situations in Tanzania, Iran and Tunisia.

Regarding Tanzania, it condemned the use of violence by authorities after the October elections and called for dialogue with opposition parties, civil society and victims’ representatives to enable credible and transparent elections.

MEPs denounced the arbitrary detention of Tundu Lissu and urged his immediate release, along with the abolition of the death penalty.

They also demanded investigations into killings, enforced disappearances, torture and other violations, emphasising the need for an African-led inquiry.

The EU resolution calls for halting direct support to Tanzanian authorities, prioritising civil society, human rights defenders and journalists, and considering sanctions against those responsible.

The resolution was adopted by 539 votes in favour, none against, with 27 abstentions.