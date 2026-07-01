Latra revises transport licensing regulations to improve efficiency

By  Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam. The Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) has amended regulations governing Tanzania’s land transport sector in a move aimed at improving operational efficiency, strengthening safety standards and streamlining licensing procedures.

In a public notice, the regulator said the changes were made under the provisions of the Land Transport Regulatory Authority Act and the Transport Licensing Act.

The amendments affect regulations governing ride-hailing services, goods vehicles and passenger transport services.

Related

Latra said the revised regulations are intended to improve administration of the licensing system through changes to licence categories, certificates and permits, while also reviewing licensing fees to reflect current operational conditions.

“The amendments are intended to strengthen the efficiency and administration of the licensing regime by improving licence categories, certificates and permits, as well as reviewing the structure and rates of licensing fees to better reflect prevailing operational realities,” the authority said in a statement.

The revised regulations also introduce changes to offences and penalties. Under the new framework, operators will first receive written warnings before financial penalties are imposed in applicable cases.

In addition, fines for various offences have been reduced from Sh250,000 to Sh150,000.

Latra said the changes are expected to improve safety across the transport sector, protect investments, improve service delivery and support the sector’s long-term development.

The authority urged transport operators and stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the amendments and comply with the new requirements.

The revised regulations are available through Latra’s official website.

Latest

  1. Kenyan court charges eight schoolgirls with their fellow students' murder

  2. Over 900 arrested in South Africa during anti-immigrant protests

  3. Pacome placed under six-week medical observation after successful surgery

  4. PM Nchemba orders return of contractors to stalled road projects

  5. German tourist killed, son injured in Ngorongoro safari vehicle accident

  6. CRDB Marathon 2026 expands with IMBEJU Sauti Moja concert

In the headlines

View All
(function () { "use strict"; var thisScript = document.currentScript; var CONFIG = { apiBase: "https://market.mcl.co.tz", brand: "Market", live: "LIVE", labels: { stocks: "Stocks", forex: "Forex", buy: "Buy", sell: "Sell", unavailable: "Market data is currently unavailable.", updated: "Updated", }, majorCurrencies: ["USD", "EUR", "GBP", "KES", "UGX", "ZAR", "JPY", "CNY", "INR", "AED", "CAD", "CHF", "SAR"], refreshMs: 5 * 60 * 1000, pxPerSecond: 55, accent: "#0a66c2", accentRgb: "10, 102, 194", }; // ---------------- STYLE ---------------- var CSS = ` .mcl-ticker{--accent:${CONFIG.accent};--accent-rgb:${CONFIG.accentRgb}; --bg-a:#0b1f3a;--bg-b:#123059;--txt:#fff;--txt-dim:rgba(255,255,255,.62); --up:#2fd07f;--down:#ff5d5d;--flat:#9fb3c8;--h:48px; position:relative;height:var(--h);width:100%;overflow:hidden;display:flex;align-items:stretch; color:var(--txt);background:linear-gradient(90deg,var(--bg-a),var(--bg-b)); border-top:2px solid var(--accent);box-shadow:0 2px 10px rgba(0,0,0,.18); font-size:13.5px;user-select:none; font-family:Inter,-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe UI',Roboto,Arial;} .mcl-ticker *{box-sizing:border-box;} .mcl-brand{flex:0 0 auto;display:flex;align-items:center;gap:9px;padding:0 16px; background:rgba(0,0,0,.2);white-space:nowrap;} .mcl-brand-name{font-weight:800;font-size:12px;text-transform:uppercase;} .mcl-live{display:flex;align-items:center;gap:6px;font-size:10px;font-weight:700;color:var(--accent);} .mcl-dot{width:8px;height:8px;border-radius:50%;background:var(--accent);animation:pulse 1.6s infinite;} @keyframes pulse{0%{box-shadow:0 0 0 0 rgba(var(--accent-rgb),.6);}70%{box-shadow:0 0 0 7px rgba(var(--accent-rgb),0);}100%{box-shadow:0 0 0 0 rgba(var(--accent-rgb),0);}} .mcl-viewport{flex:1;overflow:hidden;position:relative;} .mcl-track{position:absolute;display:inline-flex;white-space:nowrap;align-items:center;height:100%;} @keyframes scroll{from{transform:translateX(0);}to{transform:translateX(-50%);}} .mcl-item{display:inline-flex;gap:7px;padding:0 14px;border-right:1px solid rgba(255,255,255,.08);} .mcl-sym{font-weight:700;} .mcl-val{color:var(--txt-dim);} .mcl-chg.up{color:var(--up);} .mcl-chg.down{color:var(--down);} .mcl-chg.flat{color:var(--flat);} .mcl-pill{margin:0 10px;padding:3px 10px;border-radius:999px;background:var(--accent);font-size:10px;font-weight:800;} .mcl-status{padding:0 16px;color:var(--txt-dim);} `; function injectStyle() { if (document.getElementById("mcl-style")) return; var s = document.createElement("style"); s.id = "mcl-style"; s.textContent = CSS; document.head.appendChild(s); } // ---------------- MOUNT ---------------- function getMount() { return document.querySelector(".ticker-data"); } // ---------------- HELPERS ---------------- function toNum(v) { var n = parseFloat(String(v || "").replace(/,/g, "")); return isFinite(n) ? n : null; } function fmt(v) { var n = parseFloat(v); if (!isFinite(n)) return v; return n.toLocaleString("en-US", { minimumFractionDigits: 2, maximumFractionDigits: 2 }); } function arrow(d) { if (!d) return "▬"; return d > 0 ? "▲" : "▼"; } function cls(d) { if (!d) return "flat"; return d > 0 ? "up" : "down"; } // ---------------- DATA ---------------- async function fetchFiles(cat) { var r = await fetch(CONFIG.apiBase + "/api/files?category=" + cat); return r.ok ? r.json() : []; } async function load(track) { try { var [stocksFile, forexFile] = await Promise.all([ fetchFiles("hisa"), fetchFiles("fedha"), ]); track.innerHTML = '
Loading...
'; // simplified render (kept minimal for integration) var html = ""; html += 'STOCKS'; html += 'NMB2,450.00▲ 1.2%'; html += 'FOREX'; html += 'USDBuy 2,600 · Sell 2,640▼ 0.4%'; track.innerHTML = html + html; var speed = 50; var dur = Math.max(20, track.scrollWidth / speed); track.style.animation = "scroll " + dur + "s linear infinite"; } catch (e) { track.innerHTML = '
Market data unavailable
'; } } // ---------------- INIT ---------------- function init() { injectStyle(); var mount = getMount(); if (!mount) return; mount.innerHTML = '
' + '
' + '' + CONFIG.brand + '' + 'LIVE' + '
' + '
' + '
Loading...
' + '
' + '
'; var track = mount.querySelector(".mcl-track"); load(track); setInterval(function () { load(track); }, CONFIG.refreshMs); } console.log(CONFIG); if (document.readyState === "loading") { document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", init); } else { init(); } })();