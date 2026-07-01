Latra revises transport licensing regulations to improve efficiency

Dar es Salaam. The Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) has amended regulations governing Tanzania’s land transport sector in a move aimed at improving operational efficiency, strengthening safety standards and streamlining licensing procedures.

In a public notice, the regulator said the changes were made under the provisions of the Land Transport Regulatory Authority Act and the Transport Licensing Act.

The amendments affect regulations governing ride-hailing services, goods vehicles and passenger transport services.

Latra said the revised regulations are intended to improve administration of the licensing system through changes to licence categories, certificates and permits, while also reviewing licensing fees to reflect current operational conditions.

“The amendments are intended to strengthen the efficiency and administration of the licensing regime by improving licence categories, certificates and permits, as well as reviewing the structure and rates of licensing fees to better reflect prevailing operational realities,” the authority said in a statement.

The revised regulations also introduce changes to offences and penalties. Under the new framework, operators will first receive written warnings before financial penalties are imposed in applicable cases.

In addition, fines for various offences have been reduced from Sh250,000 to Sh150,000.

Latra said the changes are expected to improve safety across the transport sector, protect investments, improve service delivery and support the sector’s long-term development.

The authority urged transport operators and stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the amendments and comply with the new requirements.