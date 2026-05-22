Samia appoints new Board Chairs, including PSSSF replacement

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed three chairpersons to lead different government boards, including a new chairperson for the Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF), eight days after dissolving its previous board.

According to a statement issued on Friday, May 22, 2026 by Chief Secretary Ambassador Moses Kusiluka and signed by State House Director of Communications Bakari Machumu, Dr Irene Isaka has been appointed Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

Others appointed are Ludovick Nduhiye, who will chair the National Archives Advisory Board, and Jamhuri Ngelime, who has been named Chairperson of the PSSSF Board of Trustees.

Related National Samia dissolves PSSSF Board of Trustees 14 months since its inauguration

The appointment of the PSSSF chairperson follows the dissolution of the previous board by President Hassan eight days earlier. The former board was chaired by Joyce Mapunjo, who served for 14 months before its dismissal.