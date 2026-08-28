NCD targets East African markets as it marks 10 years

Dar es Salaam. The National Commercial Directory (NCD) is preparing to expand its digital platform into East African markets as it enters its next decade, with artificial intelligence (AI) expected to play a bigger role in connecting businesses with customers.

NCD chief executive officer Athman Ahmed said the organisation, which began in 2016 as a physical business directory, is investing in technology to make it easier for customers to find businesses and services while widening the reach of Tanzanian enterprises.

Speaking during the organisation’s 10th anniversary celebration in Dar es Salaam, Mr Ahmed said NCD had evolved alongside changes in technology and consumer behaviour, moving from a printed directory to a digital platform operating around the clock.

“The past 10 years were about building the foundation. The next 10 years are about expanding our scope and bringing about major technological reforms,” he said.

Mr Ahmed said the organisation was incorporating AI systems into its platform to simplify and speed up the process through which customers search for and find services.

He said the ambition was to enable a business based in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Arusha or Mbeya to become accessible to customers beyond its immediate market.

“Our goal is to ensure that whether a business person is in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Arusha, or Mbeya, they have the ability to be reached by the entire global market with just a single click,” he said.

The organisation is also developing a strategy aimed at connecting Tanzanian businesses with markets across East Africa.

NCD board chairman Gwamaka Kaihula said the organisation had registered and onboarded more than 7,000 businesses, ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to large corporations across the country.

He said NCD had also continued upgrading its technology systems and making business listings available through its online platform.

Mr Kaihula said the organisation’s role extended beyond making business information available, arguing that the reliability and accuracy of such information were equally important in facilitating trade and business transactions.

“We haven't just made information accessible—we have ensured that the information provided is dependable and accurate,” he said.

The anniversary event, held under the theme “Building Business Relationships,” brought together representatives from the government, private sector and business community.

Representing the Minister for Industry and Trade, the ministry’s Director of Policy and Planning, Needpeace Wambuya, said the Government viewed the private sector as a strategic partner in driving investment, production, innovation, employment and economic growth.

He said the Government remained committed to improving the business environment, facilitating trade, expanding market access and strengthening the competitiveness of Tanzanian enterprises.

Mr Wambuya said platforms such as NCD could help address some of the challenges facing businesses, particularly SMEs, which often struggle to access markets and commercial opportunities.

“Business cannot grow through quality products and services alone. They also need visibility, reliable information, customers, suppliers, investors, and a strong commercial network,” he said.

He said the theme of building business relationships was timely, noting that sustainable growth depended not only on capital and technology but also on trust, networks, partnerships, innovation and market intelligence.

Meanwhile, Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) Head of Commercial Kadambara Maita said NCD’s 10-year milestone reflected the importance of resilience and continuous innovation in a changing business environment.

Ms Maita said that when NCD was established a decade ago, access to business contacts and information remained a challenge for many enterprises.

She said the directory had since evolved beyond being a platform for finding contacts, becoming a bridge between businesses and customers, organisations and opportunities, and entrepreneurs and potential partners.

“Reaching such a milestone is more than a measure of time. It is a testament to vision, resilience, innovation, and the courage to keep evolving,” she said.

Ms Maita said MCL was proud of its partnership with NCD over the years, describing the relationship as one built through periods of change, transformation and growth.

She said the milestone should not only be viewed as an opportunity to reflect on the organisation’s achievements, but also as a reminder of what could be achieved when innovation, perseverance and partnerships were aligned towards a common goal.

For NCD, however, the anniversary marks the beginning of another phase, with technology expected to remain at the centre of its strategy.