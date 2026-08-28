Samia bids farewell to Egyptian envoy, calls for stronger trade ties

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called for stronger trade and investment ties between Tanzania and Egypt as the two countries seek to deepen bilateral relations.
President Hassan made the remarks on Friday, August 28, 2026, when she received Egypt’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Sherif Ismail, who paid a farewell courtesy call after completing his four-year diplomatic tour in the country.
She commended Mr Ismail for his contribution to strengthening relations between the two countries during his tenure.