Ndejembi wins unanimous backing to succeed Nchimbi as Vice President

Samia bids farewell to Egyptian envoy, calls for stronger trade ties

President Samia Suluhu Hassan poses for a photo with Mr Sherif Ismail, the outgoing Egyptian Ambassador to Tanzania, at State House in Dar es Salaam on August 28, 2026. PHOTO | STATE HOUSE

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called for stronger trade and investment ties between Tanzania and Egypt as the two countries seek to deepen bilateral relations.

President Hassan made the remarks on Friday, August 28, 2026, when she received Egypt’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Sherif Ismail, who paid a farewell courtesy call after completing his four-year diplomatic tour in the country.

She commended Mr Ismail for his contribution to strengthening relations between the two countries during his tenure.

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The President highlighted progress in bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, education and scholarships, health, transport and logistics, agriculture, energy and tourism.

She stressed the need to expand trade and investment opportunities for the benefit of citizens of both countries.

The two sides also discussed strengthening transport and logistics links to facilitate trade between Tanzania, Egypt and other African markets.

On education, President Hassan welcomed Egypt’s continued support through scholarships, training and capacity-building programmes for Tanzanians.

The meeting also underscored the importance of cooperation in health, particularly medical training, equipment and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Mr Ismail thanked President Hassan, the Government and people of Tanzania for the support and hospitality extended to him during his four-year tenure.

He described his posting as a valuable and memorable period of service and reaffirmed the enduring friendship between Tanzania and Egypt.

President Hassan wished him success in his future endeavours and expressed confidence that bilateral relations would continue to grow.

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