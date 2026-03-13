Network to boost inclusion in mining

Geita. Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) has hosted the launch of the African Business Unit Women Network and Allies (AWNA), an initiative aimed at strengthening women’s participation, leadership and professional growth in the mining industry.

The network, unveiled during International Women’s Month celebrations in Geita, will operate as a three-year pilot programme across AngloGold Ashanti’s African Business Unit.

According to the organisers, the initiative seeks to create stronger support systems for women in mining by promoting mentorship, leadership development and professional networking across the company’s operations.

Planned activities include mentorship programmes, leadership dialogues, peer-support platforms and forums where women can share experiences and build professional connections.

The programme also aims to increase the visibility of women in the sector and encourage more inclusive workplaces, while mobilising leadership support to advance gender equality across AngloGold Ashanti’s African operations.

The launch comes as the global mining industry continues to grapple with gender representation gaps. Women account for about 14 to 16 percent of the global mining workforce. At GGML, women make up around 13 percent of employees.

Speaking during the launch, AngloGold Ashanti’s vice president for culture and capability, Ms Beatrice Opoku-Asare, said building inclusive workplaces requires deliberate and sustained action.

She noted that expanding opportunities for women strengthens teams, improves decision-making and contributes to more resilient communities around mining operations.

The network will also receive executive sponsorship from the company’s senior vice president for Africa, Mr Terry Strong, who has pledged to support initiatives promoting gender equality within the African Business Unit.