Health concerns force cancellation of Taifa Stars friendlies

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania national football team, Taifa Stars, will no longer play their scheduled international friendly matches against Uganda and Rwanda in Marrakech, Morocco, after the fixtures were postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

Taifa Stars had been set to face Uganda on June 5 before taking on Rwanda on June 9 during the FIFA international window.

The two matches were expected to provide the technical bench with an opportunity to assess players and continue preparations for upcoming international assignments, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers and continental competitions.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Secretary General, Oscar Mirambo, confirmed the development, saying the federation would issue an official statement providing further details regarding the postponement.

“Yes, we have received information regarding the postponement of the matches, and the federation will release an official statement shortly,” said Mirambo.

According to information received by the federation, the cancellation was communicated by the match agents responsible for organizing the fixtures in Morocco. The report indicated that the decision was made due to sanitary and public health considerations raised by the relevant authorities.

The unexpected postponement comes after Taifa Stars had already assembled in Marrakech for a training camp under head coach Miguel Gamondi. The camp brought together local and foreign-based players as the team sought to build momentum and strengthen preparations for future competitive matches.

The friendly matches were also expected to offer Gamondi an opportunity to evaluate several players, including newcomers and young talents recently promoted to the senior national team setup.

Despite the setback, the team is expected to continue its preparations while awaiting further communication from the federation regarding possible alternative arrangements during the international window.