Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority sets ambitious Sh 350 billion revenue target for 2025/2026 fiscal year

Arusha. The Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) has announced an ambitious target of generating over Sh350 billion in revenue during the 2025/2026 financial year, building on a record-breaking 2024/2025 performance in which it far exceeded its collection goal.

In the 2024/2025 fiscal year, the Authority collected Sh269.9 billion, surpassing its projected Sh230 billion.

This achievement has been attributed to strong leadership, efficient management, and the dedication of the NCAA workforce.

Speaking at the decoration ceremony of two newly appointed Senior Assistant Conservation Commissioners, on October 24, 2025 NCAA Board Chairman General (Rtd) Venance Mabeyo emphasised that the new revenue target reflects the Authority’s commitment to contributing more significantly to national development through sustainable tourism and effective conservation management.

“This financial year, our goal is to collect over Sh350 billion, up from Sh269 billion last year, but this target cannot be achieved unless every officer diligently fulfils their responsibilities,” said General Mabeyo.

He described the Senior Assistant Conservation Commissioners as the “engine” of NCAA’s success, urging them to uphold institutional ethics, laws, and procedures while ensuring that their respective departments operate efficiently and transparently.

“I encourage you to strengthen financial oversight, manage resources prudently, and innovate new income streams, including the development of new tourism products, to help us achieve and even surpass our revenue targets,” he added.

General Mabeyo further noted that increased revenue collection would enable the government to improve essential social services such as healthcare, electricity, water supply, and education for Tanzanians.

He also called on NCAA management to explore emerging tourist sites, including the Amboni Caves in Tanga and the Meteorite Site in Songwe, highlighting that proper investment and infrastructure could attract more visitors and boost national revenue.

Turning to technology, General Mabeyo urged stronger oversight of the ICT Department, noting its critical role in enhancing digital systems for tourism operations, improving communication, and countering misinformation about the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

“The world is changing rapidly with advances in science and technology. It is our responsibility to ensure the NCAA’s ICT systems operate at international standards, providing top-quality services to tourists from across the globe,” he said.

“We have also witnessed increasing misinformation about Ngorongoro. It is our duty to ensure accurate information reaches the public promptly to protect the reputation of this globally renowned conservation area.”

During the ceremony, Senior Assistant Conservation Commissioners Brown O. Shimwela, responsible for Finance, and Dr Amani Makota, heading ICT and Statistics, were officially commissioned following completion of their Conservation Corps training.

Earlier, Commissioner for Conservation Abdul-Razaq Badru stated that the new appointments strengthen NCAA leadership capacity in managing conservation, tourism, and community development activities aimed at boosting Tanzania’s economic growth.

He stressed the importance of close collaboration within management to improve tourism infrastructure, visitor services, the development of new tourism products, and the effective management of archaeological sites outside Ngorongoro to enhance their contribution to the national economy.

Dr Amani Makota expressed gratitude for his appointment and pledged to transform the ICT department.