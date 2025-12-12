Msemwa: Innovative financing key to driving inclusive growth

Dar es Salaam. Innovative financing mechanisms and stronger private-sector participation are essential to accelerating Tanzania’s inclusive economic transformation, the Executive Secretary of the National Planning Commission (NPC), Dr Fred Msemwa, has said.

Dr Msemwa made the remarks in Dodoma yesterday during a meeting with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Shigeki Komatsubara, who paid a courtesy call to explore areas of collaboration between the two institutions.

He said the government is pushing ahead with major policy and structural reforms intended to clear bottlenecks to the implementation of Dira 2050, the long-term development vision that seeks to propel Tanzania towards a $1 trillion economy by mid-century.

“Active private-sector participation, coupled with comprehensive policy and structural reforms, is critical to achieving an economy that is inclusive for all Tanzanians,” he said.

Dr Msemwa noted that several priority sectors— including agriculture, tourism, sports, logistics, mining and energy—have been earmarked to drive economic transformation and generate substantial employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

Mr Komatsubara stressed the importance of a holistic approach to structural transformation and maintaining long-term development focus.

“NPC plays a crucial role. Coming from Japan, I have seen how such transformations are necessary to building an equitable and inclusive economy through the implementation of a national vision,” he said, adding that happiness and well-being remain central to sustainable development.

The National Planning Commission, established under the National Planning Commission Act, Cap 127, is mandated to coordinate economic management, development planning and the implementation of approved national plans. It operates under the leadership of the President and serves as the government’s highest advisory body on planning and economic management.