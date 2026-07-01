Puma Energy Tanzania hands government record Sh15 billion dividend, highlighting strong public-private partnerships

Dar es Salaam. Puma Energy Tanzania has paid a record Sh15 billion dividend to the Government of Tanzania, marking the highest payout in the company’s history and underscoring the strength of its public–private partnership model.

The dividend was presented on Monday, June 30, 2026, and received by President Samia Suluhu Hassan at State House in Dar es Salaam, in the presence of senior government officials, company board members and executives.

The payout represents an 11 percent increase from the Sh13.5 billion paid in 2025, reflecting improved financial performance and continued investment in the country’s energy sector.

Speaking during the ceremony, President Samia commended companies such as Puma Energy for strengthening national development through effective partnerships with the Government.

Puma Energy Tanzania Board Chairman Ambassador George Madafa said the record dividend reflects strong fundamentals, resilience and sustained growth.

He said the company remains committed to delivering value to shareholders while contributing to national development through taxes, jobs and investment.

Managing Director Fatma Abdallah said the company is expanding investments in fuel retail networks, aviation supply, LPG, and cleaner energy solutions including compressed natural gas (CNG), in support of Tanzania’s industrialisation and energy transition goals.

She added that Puma Energy Tanzania has contributed more than Sh1.4 trillion in taxes and duties over the past three year.