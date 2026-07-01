Puma Energy Tanzania hands government record Sh15 billion dividend, highlighting strong public-private partnerships

The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, receives a dividend cheque of TZS 15 billion from Puma Energy Tanzania Board Chairperson, Ambassador George Madafa (left), and Puma Energy Tanzania Managing Director, Ms. Fatma Abdallah (right). The dividend, the largest ever declared in the company's history, represents the Government's share of returns from its 50 percent equity stake in Puma Energy Tanzania. The handover took place at the State House in Dar es Salaam on 26 June 2026.

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dar es Salaam. Puma Energy Tanzania has paid a record Sh15 billion dividend to the Government of Tanzania, marking the highest payout in the company’s history and underscoring the strength of its public–private partnership model.

The dividend was presented on Monday, June 30, 2026, and received by President Samia Suluhu Hassan at State House in Dar es Salaam, in the presence of senior government officials, company board members and executives.

The payout represents an 11 percent increase from the Sh13.5 billion paid in 2025, reflecting improved financial performance and continued investment in the country’s energy sector.

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Speaking during the ceremony, President Samia commended companies such as Puma Energy for strengthening national development through effective partnerships with the Government.

Puma Energy Tanzania Board Chairman Ambassador George Madafa said the record dividend reflects strong fundamentals, resilience and sustained growth.

He said the company remains committed to delivering value to shareholders while contributing to national development through taxes, jobs and investment.

Managing Director Fatma Abdallah said the company is expanding investments in fuel retail networks, aviation supply, LPG, and cleaner energy solutions including compressed natural gas (CNG), in support of Tanzania’s industrialisation and energy transition goals.

She added that Puma Energy Tanzania has contributed more than Sh1.4 trillion in taxes and duties over the past three year.

With over 100 service stations nationwide, the company also supplies aviation fuel at eight airports and operates Africa’s largest CNG mother station, alongside a growing clean energy and retail network.

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