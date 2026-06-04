Swissport Tanzania posts Sh6.5bn profit, raises dividend on strong cargo and passenger growth

Dar es Salaam. Swissport Tanzania Plc has delivered improved returns to shareholders after reporting a rise in net profit to Sh6.5 billion for the year ended 2025, up from Sh5.5 billion in 2024, underpinned by stronger cargo handling revenues, growing passenger services, and expanded airline contracts.

In a clear signal of strengthened shareholder value, the board has proposed a total dividend of Sh3.27 billion, equivalent to Sh91 per issued and fully paid share, compared to Sh2.54 billion or Sh70.72 per share declared in 2024.

The proposed payout reflects a firm recovery trajectory for the ground handling and aviation services provider, as it capitalized on rising cargo demand and increased passenger traffic across Tanzania’s key airports.

In a statement shared to The Citizen, Interim Managing Director Joshua Jonas said the performance was supported by strong airline partnerships, operational stability, and growth in aviation activity across Tanzania.

“The strong financial performance was driven by continued customer retention, strategic pricing reviews, operational stability among airline partners, expansion of Air Tanzania operations, increased passenger volumes, growth in cargo imports, and improved utilisation of the Twiga Lounge by Aspire,” he said.

He added that improved utilisation of infrastructure and a positive aviation and tourism environment further strengthened overall results. Cargo handling remained the company’s main revenue driver, posting a 15 per cent increase in revenue from Sh26.56 billion in 2024 to Sh30.44 billion in 2025.

This growth came despite only a marginal 1 per cent increase in cargo volumes, which rose from 34,280 tonnes to 34,537 tonnes, highlighting improved pricing strategies, efficiency gains, and stronger import flows.

Passenger-related revenue also strengthened, anchored by continued growth at the Twiga Lounge by Aspire at Kilimanjaro International Airport.

The lounge business served 42,285 passengers in 2025, up 14 per cent from 37,214 in 2024, driving a 20 per cent increase in revenue to Sh2.39 billion from Sh1.99 billion.

The segment has increasingly become a key contributor to Swissport’s revenue diversification strategy.

During the year, Swissport Tanzania also expanded and strengthened its customer portfolio through several strategic wins and renewals.