Tanzania pushes miners to turn projects from paper to jobs

Dar es Salaam. The government has urged mining investors to accelerate the implementation of licensed projects, saying Tanzania now expects investment commitments to translate into jobs, exports and broader economic gains.

The call comes as Faru Graphite Corporation, which is preparing to develop a major graphite project in Mahenge District, Morogoro Region, says it is ready to resume preliminary construction activities after the rainy season.

Minister for Minerals Anthony Mavunde made the remarks on June 19 after meeting executives of the company in Dar es Salaam, saying the government had already laid the groundwork for investment through reforms aimed at creating a more predictable business environment.

He said President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration had continued introducing measures to attract and facilitate investment in the mining sector, making it easier for projects to move into implementation.

“President Hassan has continued to lead efforts to create a friendly environment that attracts and facilitates investment in Tanzania.

This is clearly seen through the number of investor projects already in the country and others that are close to implementation,” he said.

Mr Mavunde said the mining sector had reached a point where investment pledges alone were no longer sufficient, stressing that projects must proceed to construction and production to deliver tangible benefits.

“It is now time for investors whose projects have not yet started to move quickly into implementation so these projects can benefit our nation,” he said.

He said operational projects would create employment opportunities, expand exports, increase government revenue and stimulate local economies.

The minister specifically called on Faru Graphite to fast-track implementation of its Mahenge graphite project, including compensation payments for affected residents.

He said compensation was a critical component of responsible project development and should be handled quickly and transparently to protect the rights and interests of communities while ensuring smooth project implementation.

The Mahenge project is expected to operate for about 26 years and is anticipated to support employment and stimulate economic activity in Morogoro Region and across the country.

Graphite has become increasingly important globally because of its use in batteries, electric vehicles, energy storage systems and other industrial applications, placing Tanzania among countries with growing opportunities in critical minerals.

Mr Mavunde said the government would continue engaging investors directly to ensure projects with strong potential are implemented within reasonable timelines and in line with national interests.

Black Rock Limited managing director John de Vries thanked the government for its cooperation and support in advancing the Mahenge project.

He said the company was prepared to continue preliminary construction activities after the rainy season, which had previously affected operations.