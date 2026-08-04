Tanzanian woman faces eight economic sabotage counts over overseas sex exploitation scheme

Dar es Salaam. A 30-year-old resident of Sinza Mori, Ms Janeth Ndimbo, was on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, arraigned before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court, facing eight economic sabotage counts relating to illegal human trafficking and sexual exploitation.
Appearing before Principal Resident Magistrate Aaron Lyamuya, the accused denied all charges.
Reading the charge sheet, Senior State Attorney Harbert Kamugisha alleged that on an unknown date in June 2024 within Kigamboni District, Dar es Salaam, the accused recruited Ms Mina Ntengule under the pretext of securing overseas employment for her in China, with the underlying intent of sexual exploitation.