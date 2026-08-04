Tanzanian woman faces eight economic sabotage counts over overseas sex exploitation scheme

Dar es Salaam. A 30-year-old resident of Sinza Mori, Ms Janeth Ndimbo, was on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, arraigned before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court, facing eight economic sabotage counts relating to illegal human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Appearing before Principal Resident Magistrate Aaron Lyamuya, the accused denied all charges.

Reading the charge sheet, Senior State Attorney Harbert Kamugisha alleged that on an unknown date in June 2024 within Kigamboni District, Dar es Salaam, the accused recruited Ms Mina Ntengule under the pretext of securing overseas employment for her in China, with the underlying intent of sexual exploitation.

The prosecution further alleged that on August 1, 2024, at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), Ms Ndimbo transported Ms Ntengule to Guangzhou, China.

Between August and September 2024 in Guangzhou, the accused allegedly harboured and arranged for the sexual exploitation of Ms Ntengule.

In the remaining counts, State Attorney Kamugisha alleged that on an unknown date in June 2024 at Sinza, the accused recruited Ms Ana Bernard Gabriel under similar promises of overseas employment.

On August 10, 2024, the accused allegedly facilitated Ms Gabriel's transit through JNIA to Guangzhou, China, for sexual exploitation.

The prosecution stated that between August and October 2024 in Guangzhou, the accused harboured and conspired to facilitate Ms Gabriel's sexual exploitation.

The prosecution informed the court that investigations into the matter are complete.

Principal Resident Magistrate Lyamuya remanded the accused in custody, as human trafficking offences are non-bailable under Tanzanian economic sabotage laws.