Tanzanian firms eye Chinese market

Dar es Salaam. Fifteen Tanzanian companies are set to participate in the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai next week, in a bid to expand market access for locally made products and strengthen trade relations between Tanzania and China.

The expo, scheduled for November 5–10, is part of ongoing efforts to promote local industries under the Made in Tanzania initiative. The firms will showcase a range of homegrown products including coffee, honey, avocados, gemstones and artworks.

Speaking during a farewell event in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Chen Mingjian, described the CIIE as one of the world’s largest platforms for international trade and cooperation.

“This exhibition offers countries like Tanzania the opportunity to expand production capacity while fostering global partnerships,” she said, adding that more than 100 companies from various countries will take part in this year’s event.

She noted that the expo aims to encourage cross-border trade and promote openness in the global economy. Tanzania participated as a guest country in last year’s edition — a role that, she said, helped deepen bilateral ties and increase visibility for Tanzanian products in the Chinese market.

The Tanzania Trade Development Authority (Tantrade) director general Latifa Khamis urged participating firms to make full use of the platform to strengthen business networks and pursue export opportunities.

“Our companies should seize this opportunity to expand markets for Tanzanian products and improve competitiveness,” she said.

Tanzania’s participation in last year’s CIIE yielded tangible results.

For instance, Tanzanian honey was showcased in Shanghai for the first time, leading to a deal worth over Sh100 million with Chinese distributor EALCC — an agreement that opened new market opportunities for local beekeepers.

One of this year’s exhibitors, CDTF Enterprises Company Limited, aims to build on that success. Acting general manager, Mr Jackson Mponela, said the company is focused on strengthening export linkages and creating jobs along the honey value chain.

Similarly, Amir Hamza (T) Ltd, a coffee producer attending the expo for the first time, hopes to tap into the fast-growing Chinese market.