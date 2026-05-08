TECH Global University, recognized by Forbes as "the best online university in the world"

Forbes, the leading business and finance magazine, has recognized TECH Global University as "The Best Online University in the World." This recognition was featured in an article on its digital edition, where the magazine showcases the success story of this institution and emphasizes "the academic offerings, the selection of its faculty, and an innovative learning method focused on training future professionals."

The renowned business publication highlights the university's continuous efforts to be at the forefront of the educational sector during a time when social conditions have accelerated the decline of traditional pedagogical models in favor of new online approaches.

Forbes emphasizes TECH Global University’s 100% online methodology and its outstanding results, which "exceed global quality standards for online education effectiveness." This approach has achieved scores above 4 out of 5 on the Likert scale. Similarly, its teaching method, Relearning, has received over 8 points out of 10.





A Faculty at the Level of Harvard or Stanford

One of the main distinguishing features of TECH Global University is its remarkable academic offering, composed of 14,000 programs including Doctorates, Bachelor's degrees, Master's degrees, University Experts, Diplomas, Executive Development Programs, and Language Courses, among others.

Its extensive catalog includes faculties such as Sports Science, Law, Design, Education, Nursing, Business School, Language School, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, History, Humanities, Computer Science, Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Nutrition, Dentistry, Journalism and Communication, Psychology, Veterinary Medicine, and Video Games. The latter, exclusively focused on video game creation, development, and design, guarantees unique specialization on an international scale.

In addition, TECH Global University boasts a faculty of more than 6,000 world-class professors. These include professors, researchers, and specialists from the five largest hospitals in the world, as well as senior executives from multinational corporations, such as Isaiah Covington, performance coach of the Boston Celtics; Magda Romanska, principal investigator at Harvard's MetaLAB; Ignacio Wistuba, president of the Department of Translational Molecular Pathology at the MD Anderson Cancer Center; and D.W. Pine, creative director at TIME magazine, among many others. This has earned it the nickname "Harvard online."





TECH Global University, the Largest Digital University in the World

TECH is the world’s largest online university. With an impressive catalog of more than 14,000 educational programs available in 11 languages, it is positioned as a leader in employability, with a 99% job placement rate.

It is officially recognized in America, such as TECH Universidad (Mexico). It also has a strong presence in Africa, with TECH RUCU University (Tanzania) and TECH Euromed University (Morocco), and in Europe through TECH Global University (Andorra) and TECH Universidad (Spain).

Thanks to its international scope, TECH has a presence in more than 150 countries and has twice been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in Europe in recent years. This has allowed it to become the official University of the NBA, offering exclusive programs taught by outstanding managers, coaches and former players of the world's top basketball league.

Furthermore, the prestigious Forbes magazine has distinguished it as the “world's best online university,” highlighting its innovative learning methodology, Relearning, as well as the implementation of the Harvard Case Method.

In addition, it boasts an Ivy League faculty, at the level of Harvard or Stanford. Its more than 6,000 professors work in the best companies, organizations and institutions in the world. The largest multinationals (Amazon, Apple, Google, Nike...), the best hospitals (Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center...) and the best sports institutions (Boston Celtics, Dallas Cowboys...) collaborate with their best professionals to lead TECH's academic programs.

The quality of its digital infrastructure and its high educational standards have been recognized by Google with Google Premier Partner status, a distinction reserved only for the top 3% of online institutions.