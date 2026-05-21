The leading global review platforms have positioned TECH Global University as the highest-rated university in the world by its students. In this regard, Google Maps, used by over 1 billion people according to official platform data, is one of the main sources of continuous praise for the institution.

It has accumulated more than 4,000 positive reviews, achieving a rating of 4.9 out of 5. These reviews highlight the quality of its academic programs, the personalized attention given to each student, and the flexibility provided by online learning.

Similarly, the Trustpilot review website, which verifies and validates the authenticity of each published review, has awarded it the highest rating, establishing TECH Global University as the absolute academic reference at the international level. TECH Global University has received a score of 4.9 out of 5, based on more than 4,000 reviews.

This score corresponds to the “Excellent” rating, the highest a teaching institution can obtain on Trustpilot. The company explains that its methodology is based on evaluating various factors such as the quantity, quality, and age of the reviews received. In addition to the individual feedback from students, the frequency of reviews about the services provided is also considered.

This evaluation considers the university's commitment to obtaining constant feedback from its students.

On the other hand, on leading job search platforms like Indeed and InfoJobs, TECH Global University stands out for the positive reviews given by employees and collaborators, highlighting the professional environment and growth opportunities within the institution.

As with other platforms, it holds the highest rating, 4.9 out of 5, and ranks as the highest-rated university after more than 6,000 reviews.

TECH Global University, a leader in employability with a 99% employment rate

There are several reasons behind the success of TECH Global University, the largest digital university in the world, on opinion portals. Susana Morales, an alumna of the Master’s in Neurosciences, highlights that "the university provides top-notch content, ensuring superior quality in the acquisition of skills." In this context, thousands of reviews emphasize the quality of the institution’s teaching, as well as its personalized and effective attention.

Other graduates, such as Alessandro Pellegri from Rome, note the possibility of "studying at one's own pace." Similarly, Elizabeth Henderson, an alumna of the Master’s in Aesthetic Medicine, claims that the best feature of the program is its "professional orientation, addressing the current needs of each clinical area." These opinions align with the numerous recognitions received by TECH Global University, which has also been recognized as a Google Partner Premier, a distinction awarded to only 3% of companies.

In a digitalized world, more people are choosing to take advantage of online platforms to specialize or update in high-demand areas that were once confined to rigid classrooms with fixed schedules. According to the latest reports from Research and Markets, the e-learning market is projected to generate approximately $701 billion in revenue by 2030, with an estimated compound annual growth rate of 14.6% for the period from 2026 to 2030.

These figures confirm the growing preference for online education over traditional models. In this context, user ratings are a decisive factor when choosing one university over another.

According to a study by Trusted Shops, 97% of users look for reviews from other consumers before purchasing a product online, a trend that also holds true in the education sector.

TECH Global University, the largest digital university in the world

TECH is the world’s largest online university. With an impressive catalog of more than 14,000 educational programs available in 11 languages, it is positioned as a leader in employability, with a 99% job placement rate.

It is officially recognized in America, such as TECH Universidad (Mexico). It also has a strong presence in Africa, with TECH RUCU University (Tanzania) and TECH Euromed University (Morocco), and in Europe through TECH Global University (Andorra) and TECH Universidad (Spain).

Thanks to its international scope, TECH has a presence in more than 150 countries and has twice been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in Europe in recent years.

This has allowed it to become the official University of the NBA, offering exclusive programs taught by outstanding managers, coaches and former players of the world's top basketball league.

On the other hand, the prestigious Forbes magazine has distinguished it as the “world's best online university,” highlighting its innovative learning methodology, Relearning, as well as the implementation of the Harvard Case Method.

In addition, it boasts an Ivy League faculty, at the level of Harvard or Stanford. Its more than 6,000 professors work in the best companies, organizations and institutions in the world.

The largest multinationals (Amazon, Apple, Google, Nike...), the best hospitals (Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center...) and the best sports institutions (Boston Celtics, Dallas Cowboys...) collaborate with their best professionals to lead TECH's academic programs.

The quality of its digital infrastructure and its high educational standards have been recognized by Google with Google Premier Partnerstatus, a distinction reserved only for the top 3% of online institutions.