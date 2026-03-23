TECH Global University, the world’s largest online university

Access to quality education has been made easier thanks to the versatility of online modalities and the use of digitalized technological tools in line with the different lifestyles of each student. In this context, TECH Global University has positioned itself as the top option for higher education, standing out as the world's largest online university.

Leading the world ranking of educational institutions, TECH Global University offers an extensive academic catalog that includes more than 14,000 university degrees available in eleven different languages, covering various disciplines and faculties such as Health Sciences, Social Sciences, Design, Engineering, Law, Economics, Marketing, Business, Languages, Communication, Education, Arts and Humanities.

This is an academic catalog of international reference not only because of its study methodology, but also due to its faculty of more than 6,000 world-class teachers. Professors, researchers and professionals from the world's 5 largest hospitals and top executives of multinational companies, including Isaiah Covington, performance coach of the Boston Celtics, Magda Romanska, principal investigator at Harvard MetaLAB, Ignacio Wistuba, chair of the translational molecular pathology department at MD Anderson Cancer Center and D.W. Pine, creative director of TIME magazine, among many others. This commitment to a high-level international teaching staff has earned TECH the nickname of the “online Harvard.”

In addition, this university focuses on offering a first-class education, providing programs such as bachelor's degrees, official master's degrees, professional master's degrees, advanced master's degrees, postgraduate diplomas and postgraduate certificates. All this offers students the best learning experience and keeps them up to date with the advances relevant to each area of knowledge. Thanks to this rigorous commitment to adapt to the workplace, and according to data from the consulting firm KPMG, 99% of TECH students get a qualified job before the first year of graduation.

This approach based on quality education has allowed TECH not only to be distinguished by Forbes as the “world's best online university,” but also to be awarded the Google Partner Premier badge, a distinction that values the commitment of this university for a digital environment of the highest quality.

Moreover, this continuous search for high-quality education has not gone unnoticed by the more than 500,000 graduates of this university. In fact, after more than 4,000 ratings, TECH has achieved a score of 4.9 out of 5 on the rigorous review website Trustpilot, famous for verifying the veracity of each of the opinions expressed.





TECH, the “online Harvard,” boasts the best international teaching staff

TECH Global University has designed its own learning model called Relearning, which consists of a 100% online teaching system based on repetition. In addition, it is the first online university to combine it with the innovative Case Method, incorporating this material with other didactic resources, such as online simulations, technical notes and authentic business cases.

The programs and the learning process are designed with material chosen by qualified and expert professors, to offer quality teaching, and the results are reflected in an interactive multimedia format that allows the concepts and information to be understood more quickly, efficiently and remain longer in the memory.

The Relearning method focuses on providing a study experience based on guided repetition that allows students to practice new skills through special multimedia teaching material. The contents are specialized in honing the teaching process and the time students spend learning, which will help overcome the Forgetting Curve studied by psychologist Hermann Ebbinghaus.

With this, TECH wants to democratize access to high-quality education to improve students' skills, update their professional fields and enhance their knowledge through the special method provided in each program.

TECH, the leading university in employability with 99%

TECH is the world’s largest online university. With an impressive catalog of more than 14,000 educational programs available in 11 languages, it is positioned as a leader in employability, with a 99% job placement rate.

It is officially recognized in America, such as TECH Universidad (Mexico). It also has a strong presence in Africa, with TECH RUCU University (Tanzania) and TECH Euromed University (Morocco), and in Europe through TECH Global University (Andorra) and TECH Universidad (Spain).

Thanks to its international scope, TECH has a presence in more than 150 countries and has twice been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in Europe in recent years. This has allowed it to become the official University of the NBA, offering exclusive programs taught by outstanding managers, coaches and former players of the world's top basketball league.

Furthermore, the prestigious Forbes magazine has distinguished it as the “world's best online university,” highlighting its innovative learning methodology, Relearning, as well as the implementation of the Harvard Case Method.

In addition, it boasts an Ivy League faculty, at the level of Harvard or Stanford. Its more than 6,000 professors work in the best companies, organizations and institutions in the world. The largest multinationals (Amazon, Apple, Google, Nike...), the best hospitals (Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center...) and the best sports institutions (Boston Celtics, Dallas Cowboys...) collaborate with their best professionals to lead TECH's academic programs.

The quality of its digital infrastructure and its high educational standards have been recognized by Google with Google Premier Partner status, a distinction reserved only for the top 3% of online institutions.