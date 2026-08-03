Basketball strengthens China-Tanzania ties as Stanbic Bank backs tournament

Dar es Salaam. Stanbic Bank Tanzania has strengthened its partnership with Tanzania’s Chinese community after sponsoring the 2026 Chinese Basketball Tournament with Sh30 million and taking part in the competition with its own team.

At the opening ceremony held at Don Bosco grounds in Oysterbay, the bank handed over the sponsorship cheque in the presence of the Guest of Honour, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian, before its team joined other participants on the court.

Beyond its role as a sponsor, Stanbic Bank’s decision to field a team in the tournament highlighted its commitment to building stronger relationships through sport, community engagement and cultural exchange.

The tournament has become one of the longest-running platforms for interaction between the Chinese community, businesses, community leaders and partners in Tanzania, bringing people together through sport and friendship.

Speaking ahead of the opening ceremony, Stanbic Bank Tanzania Head of Corporate and Investment Banking Ester Manase said the sponsorship demonstrated the bank’s commitment to meaningful engagement beyond financial services.

“Over the years, this tournament has been one of our most valued platforms for engaging the Chinese community in Tanzania because strong partnerships are built through shared experiences, not transactions alone. That same commitment underpins our work through Standard Bank Group, our partnership with ICBC and our Chinese Desk, which connects Chinese businesses to opportunities across Tanzania and Africa,” she said.

Manase added that the Sh30 million sponsorship was not only about supporting the competition but also demonstrating the bank’s commitment by participating both as a sponsor and a competitor. “Our Sh30 million sponsorship is about more than funding a competition. By taking part as both sponsor and competitor, we are demonstrating that our engagement is genuine and enduring. We remain committed to partnerships that foster community engagement, cultural exchange and shared growth, and we are proud to stand alongside the Chinese community once again this year,” she said. She said the tournament provides Stanbic employees with an opportunity to strengthen relationships beyond business transactions while representing the bank on the basketball court.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian commended Stanbic Bank for its continued support of the tournament, saying such partnerships play an important role in strengthening ties between the two communities.

“The relationship between China and Tanzania is deep-rooted, and it grows stronger through moments like these, where sport unites us in a spirit of goodwill and mutual respect.

I commend Stanbic Bank for its consistent support of this tournament over the years. Such partnerships between businesses and communities are exactly what strengthen the bonds between our two peoples and reflect the enduring friendship between our nations,” said Ambassador Chen. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Gerson Msigwa also praised the Chinese business community for its continued partnership and contribution to Tanzania’s economic development.

Msigwa commended the organisers for maintaining the tournament annually and thanked sponsors for supporting the successful staging of the event.

He said sport remains a powerful tool for promoting friendship and mutual understanding between nations.

“China and Tanzania enjoy a long-standing comprehensive strategic partnership. Our cooperation covers infrastructure, trade, tourism, education, sports and culture. Events like this today are among the strongest bonds of friendship and cooperation between the people of Tanzania and our friends from China,” he said.