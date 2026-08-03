Commonwealth Games campaign offers hope despite medal drought

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania may have finished the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow without a medal, but the campaign was far from a failure. Instead, it showcased resilience, produced historic achievements and offered encouraging signs that the country's next generation of athletes is capable of restoring Tanzania's place on the Commonwealth podium.

The 12-member delegation competed in athletics, boxing, judo and swimming against some of the world's best competitors. While medals proved elusive, several athletes delivered performances that reflected progress, determination and the value of continued investment in elite sport.

The defining moment came on the athletics track, where sprinter Winfrida Makenji produced one of the finest individual performances by a Tanzanian athlete in recent years.

The 200m runner rewrote the national record books after clocking 23.88 seconds, breaking Nzaeli Kyomo's 47-year-old mark of 23.92 seconds that had stood since 1979. She also advanced to the semi-finals, demonstrating that Tanzanian sprinting is beginning to make strides on the international stage.

Her achievement stood out not only because of the record itself but because it signalled the emergence of a new generation capable of challenging long-standing barriers.

National records are milestones that inspire future athletes, and Makenji's breakthrough could encourage more young women to pursue athletics at the highest level.

Boxing also produced reasons for optimism despite the absence of medals. Amateur boxer Zawadi Amos Kutaka made history as the first Tanzanian woman to compete in boxing at the Commonwealth Games. Although she narrowly lost 4-1 on a split decision to Lesotho's Rapelang Maselela in the women's 57kg quarterfinals, she came within one victory of securing a guaranteed bronze medal, proving she belongs among the continent's best. Also Yusuf Changalawe, Tanzania's bronze medallist from the Birmingham 2022 Games, opened his campaign with an impressive victory over Nigeria's David Akintola before exiting in the later rounds, while bantamweight Faki Issa Faki gained valuable experience against quality opposition. In the pool, Collins Saliboko proudly carried Tanzania's flag during the opening ceremony before competing in the 50m and 100m freestyle events. Although he did not progress beyond the preliminary heats, his participation reflected the steady growth of swimming in a country traditionally dominated by athletics and boxing.

Judokas Andrew Mlugu and Ibrahim Khamis also faced difficult draws but benefited from competing against experienced international opponents, experience that could prove invaluable in future continental and global competitions.

The Glasgow outcome inevitably invited comparisons with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, where Tanzania returned home with three medals.

Marathon star Alphonce Simbu claimed silver in the men's marathon, while boxers Yusuf Changalawe and Kassim Mbundwike each secured bronze medals, giving the country one of its best Commonwealth Games campaigns in recent years.

This time, however, Tanzania travelled without some of its proven medal contenders. Simbu and fellow marathon star Gabriel Geay, both among Africa's leading distance runners, missed the Games because of prior international commitments, reducing the country's medal prospects in athletics.

Yet Glasgow also highlighted an important transition. As experienced athletes make way for emerging talent, new names are beginning to step forward.

Makenji's national record, Kutaka's historic appearance and the exposure gained by the rest of the squad provide encouraging foundations for the future.