Vodacom Tanzania launches international payments service

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania has officially launched its new international payments service, in a move expected to transform cross-border business transactions and enhance digital financial inclusion for customers and merchants across the country.

The service dubbed M-Pesa Global Payments was unveiled yesterday in Dar es Salaam, to enable global payments through partnerships with Visa, Alipay, Network International, Magnati and MTN Uganda.

The new platform allows customers to make Tap & Pay transactions worldwide using the M-Pesa Visa digital card at payment terminals, pay merchants in China through Alipay via Thunes, process payments in Dubai with TerraPay-connected merchants, and make direct payments to merchants in Uganda through MTN MoMo.

All these services are accessible via the M-Pesa menu (15000#) or the M-Pesa Super App, the company said in a statement.

The innovation responds to growing demand from Tanzanian consumers and travellers who make frequent transactions across East Africa, the Middle East, Asia and other regions, but often face high charges, delays or security concerns when using conventional payment channels.

M-Pesa director at Vodacom Tanzania, Mr Epimack Mbeteni, said the collaboration underscores the company's commitment to building a robust and interconnected digital payments ecosystem.

“Our partnerships with Visa, Alipay, Network International and MTN Uganda demonstrate our commitment to strengthening digital payments infrastructure.

Together, we are enabling customers and businesses to conduct transactions beyond Tanzania’s borders with the same ease, security and affordability as they would locally,” he said.

“Through this collective effort, we are opening new business opportunities, reducing operational costs and giving customers greater freedom to participate in the global digital economy.”

Visa Tanzania Country Manager, Mr Victor Makere, said the partnership will allow millions of M-Pesa users to enjoy simple and secure digital payments wherever Visa is accepted. “This innovation supports Tanzania’s journey towards a fully digital payments economy,” he said.

Chief Revenue Officer at Thunes, Mr Andrew Stewart, said digital cross-border payment integration is essential for expanding access to financial services.

“This new level of connectivity strengthens trust in mobile financial systems and unlocks new opportunities in global trade,” he said.

TerraPay Vice President for Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Willie Kanyeki, said: “Our partnership with Vodacom expands safe and borderless business opportunities for Tanzanians who trade in Dubai, connecting African users with new global markets.”

MTN Uganda’s Mobile Financial Services Director, Mr Richard Yego, said the partnership is a significant step towards seamless regional trade.