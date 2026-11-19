Dar es Salaam. As more people turn to content creation in search of income and brand partnerships, industry players are urging creators to prioritise quality, consistency and audience trust before focusing on monetisation.

They say the growing pressure to make money quickly has encouraged some creators to produce low-quality or repetitive material, potentially damaging their credibility and making it harder to build lasting careers in the increasingly competitive digital space.

Beauty content creator Gladness Faustine told The Citizen that the growing focus on monetisation and sponsorships had led some creators to publish content without paying enough attention to its quality or value to audiences.

“Making money is not a bad thing, but today we are seeing many creators producing content that lacks clarity simply because they want to make quick money,” she said.

While the growing number of content creators is a positive development, Ms Faustine warned that the rush to earn could undermine the credibility that helps creators establish recognisable brands and maintain loyal audiences.

She said audiences were becoming more aware of creators' intentions and could easily identify content produced mainly to attract sponsorships or generate income.

“Sometimes your audience knows more than you do. When you start creating things just for money, they can easily recognise it,” she said.

Ms Faustine added that the pressure to monetise had also encouraged some creators to abandon their areas of specialisation in favour of trending topics, making it difficult for audiences to identify what they stand for.

She urged creators to develop clear niches and focus on building communities around content they understand and can consistently deliver. “Creators should focus on one area so that we can develop a community of professionals who understand what they are doing in the content industry,” she said.

For her, a small but loyal audience can be more valuable than a large following that rarely engages with a creator's work or supports their products. “Having a small group of die-hard fans is more valuable than having a large number of people who do not follow your work or support you when you launch products,” she said.

Her views are shared by content creator Junior Lugenga, who said the pursuit of quick money and sponsorships was discouraging originality and pushing creators towards producing similar material.

He said some creators abandoned their niches when they failed to attract attention, choosing instead to imitate popular content in the hope of gaining quick fame.

“I think you have seen how similar some content has become. This comes from the desire for quick fame and the belief that your niche is not performing well, which is not good for the content business,” he said.

Mr Lugenga urged creators to invest more effort in producing quality material and maintaining a consistent publishing schedule, saying good content could open doors to new opportunities, professional connections and greater credibility.

He said monetisation should become a priority after creators had established an audience that trusted their work, followed their content regularly and valued their opinions.

“Once you have built that trust, you will be in a stronger position to accept advertisements without losing your followers,” he said.

However, technology enthusiast Dominick Dismass said there was nothing wrong with creators thinking about income from the beginning, particularly because producing quality content often requires investment in equipment and other resources. He said creators needed to understand their goals and identify the type of content that could help them build a sustainable source of income. “Everyone has a dream they are working towards, but it is important to first look at what will create a path towards earning enough money,” he said.

Mr Dismass also advised creators to spend time studying audience data and identifying the subjects, images and presentation styles that best connect with their target audiences.

“When starting out, you need to collect data to understand which niche suits you, which images work best and what style will help you achieve your goals,” he said.

He cautioned, however, against relying too heavily on platform-based monetisation because social media companies can change their payment structures and eligibility rules.

The need to build a sustainable business rather than depend on quick returns was also emphasised by economic analyst Godfrey Jacob, who said a creator's most important assets were time, skills and the trust of their audience.

“Today, everyone is posting content. To distinguish yourself from those who are simply chasing fame, you need a clear value proposition. If you rush for money, you risk failing to establish your identity and may struggle to compete,” he said.

Mr Jacob warned that accepting poorly paid advertisements or promoting low-quality products simply to earn money could damage a creator's reputation and affect how potential business partners value their work in the future.