Dar es Salaam. Sport has increasingly become part of modern beauty pageants, with fitness and healthy lifestyles recognised as important attributes of contestants preparing for national and international competitions.

The Miss World Tanzania program, for instance, lists Miss Sports among its competition categories, highlighting the importance of physical activity and discipline in pageantry.

Fast-track events will include talent, public speaking, top model, national costume, tourism promotion and sports challenges such as sprints, relay races, basketball and volleyball, testing contestants' creativity, confidence, fitness and teamwork. For the 24 contestants representing seven zones of Tanzania, the sporting activities will also provide an opportunity to interact, build friendships and demonstrate their abilities outside the traditional beauty contest setting.

The camp, which begins on Friday, November 20, is part of preparations for the grand finale scheduled for December 19 in Dar es Salaam. Miss Tanzania coordinator Lamata Mwendamseke said preparations for the residential camp had been completed, with participants set to undergo training covering different aspects of personal development.

“Miss Tanzania is more than a beauty competition. It is a platform that promotes confidence, leadership, social responsibility and patriotism among young women,” said Lamata. She said her ambition was to introduce practical changes to the country's beauty pageant industry by ensuring contestants acquire skills and knowledge that will remain valuable even after the competition.

MultiChoice Tanzania Chief Executive Officer Sophie Tchatchoua said the partnership responds to viewers' demand for more locally produced content and authentic Tanzanian stories.

“Through our Tumewasikiliza campaign, we promised to listen to our customers and provide the content they love most. Tanzanians have continued to tell us they want more local content, authentic Tanzanian stories and greater opportunities to celebrate home-grown talent,” she said.

Maisha Magic Bongo head Evelyn Byaruhanga said the coverage would give viewers an opportunity to understand the contestants' experiences, including their preparations, challenges, friendships, mentorship sessions and activities behind the scenes.

The programs will air every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for five weeks, beginning November 20, offering a closer look at the journey towards the crown.

Miss Tanzania coordinator Lamata Mwendamseke said preparations for the residential camp had been completed, with contestants from seven zones expected to undergo different training programs.

“Miss Tanzania is more than a beauty competition. It is a platform that promotes confidence, leadership, social responsibility and patriotism among young women,” she said.

She added that her ambition was to ensure contestants acquire skills and knowledge that would benefit them even after the competition.