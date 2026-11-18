Dar es Salaam. TOL Gases Plc has raised Sh10.57 billion after a 29 percent oversubscription to the company’s rights issue, with the funds expected to support the construction of a new carbon dioxide production plant.

The company received applications worth Sh10.57 billion against a target of Sh8.17 billion, reflecting strong demand from existing shareholders.

Following the capital-raising exercise, TOL Gases listed the newly issued shares on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), allowing them to be traded on the secondary market.

Speaking at the listing ceremony, TOL Gases Board Chairman, Mr Leonard Kitoka, said the successful offer demonstrated shareholders’ confidence in the company’s management, governance and growth prospects. He said the funds would contribute towards financing a new carbon dioxide production plant and associated infrastructure, estimated to cost Sh15.7 billion.

The facility is expected to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2027, increasing production capacity, improving supply reliability and strengthening the company’s competitiveness.

“Every shilling you sent us was earned the hard way, and you decided to trust us with it. We will treat it as our own money, spend it prudently, account for it openly and use it strictly as approved in the prospectus,” Mr Kitoka said.

He said the board and management recognised that shareholders’ confidence came with an obligation to ensure the investment generated sustainable business performance and returns.

“We will not be judged by the bell that will be rung today, but by the business performance. The real test is whether this investment becomes lasting value for you, the people who paid for it,” he said.

Mr Kitoka added that the board was committed to prudent capital management and transparent reporting, including keeping investors informed about the company’s performance.

Representing the Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA), Mr Nicodemus Mkama, the authority’s Director of Market Supervision and Investigation, Mr Exaut Julius, said the offer demonstrated the capital market’s growing capacity to finance business expansion.

He said the 129 percent subscription rate reflected shareholders’ confidence in TOL Gases’ leadership and business prospects.

Mr Julius said CMSA had approved the rights issue after the company met the relevant legal requirements, adding that the regulator’s role was to ensure capital market activities complied with the law while protecting investors.

He noted that existing shareholders had been offered additional shares at Sh710 each, providing an opportunity to increase their ownership at a price below the prevailing market price at the time of the offer.

The listing of the additional shares would also improve liquidity, support price discovery and enable investors to trade their holdings, he said. However, Mr Julius challenged the board and management to ensure the funds were used for the purposes outlined in the prospectus, particularly expanding production and distribution of industrial and medical gases.

He said increased capacity would help the company meet demand from sectors such as healthcare, food and beverages, construction and manufacturing.

Recalling TOL Gases’ contribution during the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Julius said the company had played an important role in supplying medical oxygen, demonstrating the importance of reliable domestic production capacity.

TOL Gases Managing Director, Mr Daniel Warungu, said the company’s immediate priority was to complete the carbon dioxide plant and supporting infrastructure by the second quarter of 2027.

He said the project was part of the company’s 2025–2029 growth strategy, which focuses on expanding production, improving operational efficiency and strengthening its market position.

Mr Warungu said growing demand for the company’s products was creating new business opportunities, citing the export expansion of one of its major bottling customers.

The customer had recently started shipping products to the United States, having previously served markets including Saudi Arabia and Yemen, he said.

The development demonstrated the potential for further market expansion, although TOL Gases needed to overcome production constraints to take full advantage of the opportunities.

“The opportunities are there, and this company is prepared to take them,” he said.

Meanwhile, DSE Chief Business Development Officer, Mr Emmanuel Nyalali, said the successful offer illustrated how the capital market could provide companies with an alternative source of long-term financing while creating investment opportunities for the public.

He said businesses could increasingly raise expansion capital through the stock market instead of relying solely on bank loans.

“Previously, the only way companies could access capital financing was through bank loans. However, we are now seeing companies successfully raising funds through rights issues, demonstrating that the capital market offers another financing opportunity,” Mr Nyalali said.

He said the newly listed shares would increase TOL Gases’ total issued ordinary shares to approximately 69 million, giving investors an opportunity to trade them on the secondary market.

Mr Nyalali also cited the company’s history as an example of how public participation in privatisation could contribute to business development.