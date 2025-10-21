Workshop charts path for climate proofing Tanzanian agriculture

Dodoma. The push for accelerating the integration of nature-based solutions (NbS) into Tanzania’s development and investment frameworks received fresh impetus after leading organisations convened a key meeting to discuss the agenda.

The CEO Roundtable of Tanzania (CEOrt), in collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (AGCOT), convened a high-level workshop in Dodoma to discuss ways to address climate change solutions in agriculture.

The NbS Mainstreaming Workshop brought together leaders from agribusiness, finance, and policy institutions to explore how nature-driven approaches can help businesses respond to climate risks while unlocking new opportunities for sustainable growth.

The event was officiated by Deputy Director of Environment at the Vice President’s Office, Mr Thomas Chali, who reaffirmed the government’s commitment to scaling up nature-based solutions as a key tool in achieving Tanzania’s climate goals.

“As the country advances towards its emission reduction targets, nature-based solutions present a practical, scalable way to link environmental protection with socio-economic growth,” said Mr Chali.

Participants examined how ecosystem-based approaches such as agroforestry, soil and water restoration, and circular bio-economy models can strengthen supply chains, reduce operational risks, and align with global sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

The CEOrt is positioning the private sector as a key driver of climate adaptation and green transformation. Its work under the NBS-RESOLVE Project—funded by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad) and implemented in partnership with IUCN—seeks to equip businesses with the tools to integrate NbS into corporate sustainability strategies, financial planning, and reporting processes.

The session was facilitated by Country Co-director and Associate Partner at Auxim, and the organisation’s lead on nature-based solutions, Mr Syakaa William.

CEOrt Project Manager, Ms Hawa Urungu, said that by 2050, Tanzania aspires to rank among Africa’s top three investment destinations, anchored on green, inclusive, and competitive growth.

“To get there, we must see sustainability not as a compliance exercise but as a strategic opportunity—and NbS sits right at the intersection of the climate, ESG, and investment agenda,” she said.

Adding a voice from the agricultural sector, Cluster and Partnerships Manager at AGCOT, Mr John Nakei, highlighted the sector’s readiness to scale up action.

“Agriculture sits at the centre of both climate vulnerability and opportunity. By adopting nature-based solutions, agribusinesses can restore soil health, improve water efficiency, and unlock green investment,” he said.

“This approach is not just good for the environment; it’s smart economics that ensures long-term competitiveness for Tanzanian farmers and agribusinesses,” he added.