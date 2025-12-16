Sowah, Kante, Aucho suspended as TPLB enforces tough disciplinary measures

Dar es Salaam. Two Simba SC players Ghanaian forward Jonathan Sowah and Senegalese midfielder Allasane Kante have been suspended for five by Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) Mainland Tanzania Premier league matches due to unsporting conducts.

The duo has been suspended due to unsporting conducts during the match against Azam FC played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on December 7, 2025 whereby Simba lost 2-0.

Apart from five matches suspension, each player has been fined Sh1 million by TPLB.

Sowah has been found guilty of striking Azam FC defender Himid Mao with an elbow while Kante for deliberately kicking Azam playmaker Feisal “Fei Toto” Salum.

The TPLB noted that both actions undermined the spirit of fair play and posed a risk to the safety of fellow players.

The fallout from the match extended beyond the players, as referee Abdallah Mwinyimkuu from Singida was also sanctioned.

He was removed from officiating duties for five rounds after the board concluded that he failed to manage the game effectively and did not take appropriate action against the incidents during play.

Elsewhere, Singida Black Stars midfielder Khalid Aucho was handed a five-match suspension and fined Sh1million for assaulting TRA United’s Adam Adam in a separate league encounter.

The TPLB described Aucho’s conduct as unacceptable and stressed that experienced players are expected to set an example both on and off the pitch.

Refereeing standards again came under scrutiny in that match, with referee Alex Pancras from Dar es Salaam receiving a strict warning.

The board stated that while his errors did not warrant suspension, he failed to enforce the laws of the game correctly and must improve his decision-making going forward.

According to the TPLB, all disciplinary measures were imposed in line with Article 41:21 of the Tanzania Premier League regulations governing player conduct, as well as Article 42:1(1.6), which outlines the responsibilities and accountability of match officials.

In a statement, the board reiterated its commitment to safeguarding professionalism, discipline and player safety across the league.