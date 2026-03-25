WRRB marks 20 years of formalising agricultural trade nationwide

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s crop marketing landscape has been transformed over the past two decades, with the Warehouse Receipts Regulatory Board (WRRB) establishing a formalised framework covering 23 regions and 18 major commodities, officials say.

The board says the Warehouse Receipt System (WRS), has reduced the influence of exploitative middlemen by aggregating produce via cooperatives and licensed traders. Farmers now access competitive prices within a regulated, transparent marketplace.

WRRB executive director, Asangye Bangu, said the system has introduced professionalism into agricultural trade through strict quality standards, certified weighing equipment, and digital trading conducted via the Tanzania Mercantile Exchange (TMX).

Speaking in Dodoma during an interview as the board marked 20 years since its founding, Mr Bangu said digital integration has enhanced transparency, improved market efficiency, and expanded access to both domestic and international buyers.

“This digital platform allows buyers to compete openly, while the system’s data helps farmers secure credit from financial institutions. It has also created employment opportunities for Tanzanian graduates, reflecting the growth of the sector,” he said.

He highlighted the rising trade volumes handled through regulated warehouses and digital platforms. In recent seasons, about 100,000 tonnes of pigeon peas and sesame were traded, alongside more than 6,000 tonnes of green grams and over 400,000 tonnes of cashew nuts.

By licensing private warehouses and enforcing strict regulations against crop contamination, the board ensures produce meets national and international standards while adding value within a formal marketing framework. Expansion of licensed warehouses is also underway to strengthen domestic trade and improve storage capacity across producing regions.

“Quality management remains a challenge in some areas, but we continue to address it through farmer education, inspections and enforcement,” Mr Bangu said. “Operators who fail to maintain standards face firm action, including licence revocation.”

To mark its 20th anniversary, the WRRB will host an exhibition at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre from March 28 to 30, bringing together farmers, buyers, warehouse operators and other stakeholders to showcase how the system has formalised trade, strengthened market linkages, and created employment across the agricultural value chain.

WRRB Head of Procurement David Wilson said the board has developed a digital platform linking producers directly with buyers, reducing transaction delays and improving market efficiency.

He stressed that reliable communication infrastructure is crucial for the system to function effectively, adding that the board collaborates with telecommunications providers to ensure stable internet and mobile connectivity in key production zones.

Financial institutions also play a central role, Mr Wilson said, by safeguarding farmers’ payments. All transactions are conducted through formal banking channels to enhance accountability and reduce financial risks.

Although the WRS is currently focused on agricultural commodities, the framework is designed to support trade in a broad range of goods, including industrial products, livestock, and minerals.

However, its most notable success has been in cashew nuts and strategic crops such as green grams, particularly in the Lake and Central zones during peak harvests, where organised marketing has improved price stability and reduced post-harvest losses.

Officials say one of the system’s key achievements is providing market certainty for farmers. Instead of searching for buyers or incurring high storage costs, producers can deliver crops to designated warehouses where quality is preserved and prices are determined through competitive bidding.

The system has also curtailed unofficial charges and nuisance levies that previously affected farmers during transport, increasing farm-gate earnings and improving transparency.

Senior WRRB officer Dominic Dionis added that accurate crop measurement and quality control systems, replacing traditional methods such as buckets, have been a milestone in the past two decades.