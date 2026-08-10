Tanzania’s Embassy celebrates Kiswahili Day in Philadelphia

More than 100 universities, colleges, and schools in the United States offer Kiswahili as a course.

A 2022 UN Africa Renewal article reported, identifying the prestigious Howard University as one example of an institution that has substantial Kiswahili courses in its programs.

In November 2021, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) proclaimed July 7 as World Kiswahili Language Day, the first African language to receive that level of international recognition.

Kiswahili is one of Tanzania’s strongest cultural diplomacy assets. The Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania in Washington, DC, in partnership with Africa Town, African Cultural Alliance of North America (ACANA), ODUNDE 365 Festival, and The World Trade Center of Greater Philadelphia, celebrated World Kiswahili Day on 26th July 2026, in Philadelphia, United States.

Africatown Philadelphia, in Southwest Philadelphia, is a proudly unique African immigrant cultural and business hub. Communities from across Africa have created a vibrant center for their rich, diverse diaspora identity, African cuisine, culture, and entrepreneurship. A perfect choice for the Tanzanian Embassy to commemorate World Kiswahili Day.

The celebrations featured exhibitions of traditional clothing, dance and music performances, the launch of the book ‘Twende kwa Bibi’, displays of various Tanzanian products, and Kiswahili cuisine for guests who attended.

The celebrations aimed to honour and continue promoting the Kiswahili language, customs, traditions and culture.Speaking at the event, Tanzania’s ambassador to Washington, Dr Elsie Kanza, thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for being at the forefront of promoting and developing Kiswahili.

“Under President Samia’s leadership, the government is committed to promoting and developing Kiswahili around the world,” She mentioned.

Ambassador Kanza urged people to continue learning Kiswahili, noting that it is a rapidly growing language. “Tanzania would continue to use Kiswahili as a tool to strengthen diplomacy, investment, tourism, trade and international cooperation,” she added.

Kiswahili is more than a language; it is an important part of a Tanzanian’s identity wherever they may be, as well as a reflection of the nation’s history, customs, traditions and culture.

“The Embassy therefore views Kiswahili as a bridge that connects Tanzanians, connects Tanzanians living in the United States with the motherland, and also serves as a bridge connecting Tanzanians with American society,” said Mr Marobe from the Tanzanian Embassy in Washington, DC.

The Mission’s strategy is to continue using Kiswahili in public diplomacy, cultural activities, education, and diaspora engagement.

The vision is for the Tanzanian diaspora community in the United States to become ambassadors for Kiswahili and Tanzanian culture within the communities where they live.

Tanzanians living in the United States are a major diplomatic resource in promoting, celebrating, and spreading the Kiswahili language.

“Tanzanians live across all 50 US states, and it is therefore important to involve them,” he explained. Kiswahili will be the avenue to building partnerships with universities, various institutions, including diaspora organisations, and other stakeholders.

“So that Kiswahili does not remain merely a language taught in classrooms, but becomes a language used to build good relations, create opportunities and strengthen cooperation between Tanzania and the United States,” he explained.

Kiswahili is taught at many universities across the United States, and there has been growing interest among people who want to continue learning and using the language for various purposes. The diplomatic mission believes this presents a major opportunity because it shows that American society is interested in learning about our language, history, and East African culture.

“As an Embassy, we work closely with universities that teach Kiswahili. We visit many of these institutions, while others visit the Embassy to discuss ways of working together,” he added.

The Embassy has also been at the forefront of advising and connecting these universities with institutions responsible for Kiswahili, such as BAKITA, BAKIZA, and the University of Dar es Salaam, so that they can access teaching materials and qualified, experienced teachers, and establish other forms of cooperation.

In addition, they organise joint cultural programmes, coordinate student visits, and seek academic partnerships with universities in Tanzania.

The mission is working towards stronger cooperation among American universities, Tanzanian institutions, cultural organisations and the private sector in organising study visits, exchanging experiences and establishing programmes for further Kiswahili learning.

“We believe this would not only promote Kiswahili, but also help create a generation of Americans with a deeper understanding of Tanzania and East Africa, where Kiswahili is widely spoken,” elaborated Mr. Marobe.

“Many students who study Kiswahili are interested in visiting Tanzania to learn more,” he stated.

The Embassy has been at the forefront of working with various universities to organise visits to Tanzania, enabling students to gain practical experience.

The goal is also to ensure that these students and universities get to know Tanzania through direct experience.

Many in the diaspora are excellent teachers of Kiswahili, while others are involved in businesses selling Tanzanian products that promote Tanzanian customs and traditions.

The Embassy said it continues to involve the diaspora and connect them with opportunities to promote Kiswahili, as well as the customs and traditions of Swahili culture. Whenever they organise festivals, exhibitions of Tanzanian products, meetings and other events, the diaspora are intimately involved.

The diaspora is a very large community, and an important contributor to the development of Kiswahili because of where they live and their strong interaction with American society.

Tanzanians living in the United States have a unique role because they understand both Tanzania and the United States and the communities in which they live.

They therefore serve as bridges connecting people, language, business, education, and the cultures of our two countries. Tanzania’s influence continues to grow and strengthen for various reasons, including the continued recognition and acceptance of Kiswahili for use in international organisations such as UNESCO, the African Union, SADC and the East African Community. This is also reflected in the establishment of international Kiswahili radio services such as BBC, Deutsche Welle, NHK World-Japan, China Radio International (CRI) Swahili and Radio France Internationale (RFI).

The United Nations also has a Kiswahili radio service. “Public diplomacy in the United States is not only about what a government says; it is also about how Americans understand our country,” he said.

The continued spread of Kiswahili in the United States provides an opportunity to build broader understanding about Tanzania. Kiswahili is part of Tanzania’s story to the world, a story of a country with a rich culture, peace, hospitality and opportunities. Language creates connection and closeness, and that builds trust.

When Tanzania is promoted through Kiswahili, it encourages people to learn about the country and its society. The language has a huge potential to help Americans understand the Tanzanian diaspora and the country as a whole. In trade and investment, Kiswahili can play a vital role in building relationships between business people and investors.

In education, Kiswahili opens doors to research, study programmes and visits, as well as academic cooperation. Kiswahili is not merely a cultural product; it can be part of a broader strategy for promoting the country internationally, nation branding.

Tanzanian writers, filmmakers, musicians, artists and designers living in the United States are uniquely positioned to implement public diplomacy; with advances in science and technology, a film, a piece of music, a literary work or one person’s story can deliver a message to many people at the same time.

“When these groups use Kiswahili in their work in the United States, they help reach more people in a short period and through different channels that appeal to audiences, compared with delivering speeches or distributing leaflets.” Mr. Marobe explained.