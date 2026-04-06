Tanzanian women poets band with others to raise their voices

Their poems are raw, sometimes unsettling, speaking truths that Tanzanian traditions often keep whispered. It feels almost taboo. These young women are challenging societal expectations. One poet read about her mother’s insistence that she bear children, a role she refuses to accept.

Another shared her painful past with her parents and how her father has changed over time. The poems explored African traditions, reflecting on how women have navigated and survived them.

The Lady Dynamique Network is a project that has united more than 90 women poets from around the world, offering them a platform to write and perform.

“To curate this project and call it a poetry collection arose from the need to bring women together and make an impact,” said Nympha Ozougwu, a Nigerian, UK-based literary curator and founder.

From Nigeria to the United Kingdom, this movement has been gaining momentum. The Tanzanian showcase highlighted the best of local talent. It followed a successful event in Nigeria and brings together voices from Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Botswana, the United Kingdom, the United States and Malawi.

Through poetry, contributors explore themes of identity, heritage, resilience and belonging. They offer insights into how women navigate everyday life. Their language becomes a tool for reflection, healing and asserting themselves in a world that often expects them to remain passive or obedient.

Reader responses have shown the emotional power of the work. Many emphasise the restorative nature of words, highlighting how poetry can empower and inspire.

Hosted by Zainab Mwajasho and Faith Andrew, the showcase reflects the growth of Tanzania’s literary community. Diaspora returnees have built extensive international networks, while homegrown poets have cemented their reputations among East Africa’s finest.

Designed as a virtual event, the showcase allowed broad participation from Tanzanian women while creating space for wider engagement. The Tanzanian line-up featured formidable poets: Zainab Mwajasho, Faith Andrew, Lisa Likasi, Patricia Nsumi, Renata Ngogo, Ruth Mlawa and Emmanuela Kilima.

The event included a guest talk by Lydia Kasese, co-founder of Poetry 255, who addressed “Finding Strength Through Poetry.” She recounted her struggles with skin colour, identity and her relationships with her Tanzanian father and Zambian mother.

Her words were sensitive but candid. Lydia spoke her truth in a room where every listener could relate. It was an environment of women who use poetry as a weapon against a world long dictating what they should be.

Peer reviews and commentaries followed, with other poets preparing to share their work.

“As a woman, you are supposed to… and I reply, shut your trap. You do not get to dictate who I should be,” opened Tanzanian poet Zainab Mwajasho.

Her performance stirred a sense of awakening.

“I could always feel everything is a trap, benefiting everyone but me,” she continued. Her poems tackled body insecurity, the obsession with a flat stomach and the pressures of social media. They delivered strong messages, demanding female emancipation in a world where beauty standards often define worth.

Listeners, both local and international, could relate deeply. The poets seemed to be rewriting the rules of womanhood, challenging misogyny and prejudice.

“You are full of potential; your power cannot be diminished by anyone,” Zainab asserted. “You must give yourself grace and your voice must rise.” It was a safe space to be vulnerable. “We are all yappers,” they laughed.

These words came from young women who have endured much, yet refuse to relinquish their power or identity. After each poem, participants applauded and reflected on the performance.

The session was conversational and relaxed, allowing full expression.

Lisa Likasi approached the microphone with her poem, The Black Woman, celebrating black women’s beauty and culture. Faith Andrew confessed she had long felt uncomfortable with her appearance. Through writing, she reclaimed her strength and found courage in poetry.

“I love everything about me now. Even in another universe, I would choose to be black again,” she said. She dedicated her poem to women judged for being underweight, overweight, or simply not meeting societal beauty standards.

The showcase was organised in partnership with Bongo Poetry, with plans to create more opportunities for women poets across the region.

Patricia Nsumi delivered a fiery performance, challenging societal expectations of womanhood. Her poem questioned: “That’s what you are for; why wouldn’t you want kids?” She confronted her mother’s demand for grandchildren and reflected on her own struggle to assert independence.

Her words recalled the burdens of childhood. As a firstborn, she had assumed responsibilities for younger siblings, facing unfair punishment while her brothers escaped scrutiny. These experiences shaped her voice and the intensity of her poetry.

The Tanzanian poets are part of a global collection of women’s poetry. Nine Tanzanian women represented the country, paving the way for others to showcase their talent internationally. Shillah, the country representative, assembled this group of accomplished poets, who did not disappoint.

Since its debut, Lady Dynamique has expanded across literary spaces, connecting communities through both virtual and in-person events. The project continues to grow, with a London showcase scheduled for May 2026, extending its reach into the UK’s cultural calendar.

As the anthology travels between cities and audiences, it carries a shared thread: the use of poetry to document personal and collective experiences, build connections and articulate belonging that transcends borders.

For these young women, poetry is more than art. It is a form of resistance, a statement of identity and a tool to reclaim power. It challenges traditions, societal expectations and imposed limitations. Every verse asserts autonomy, resilience and strength.

Through the Lady Dynamique Network, Tanzanian women are not only sharing stories, they are rewriting narratives. In every line, they confront the pressures that society imposes, from family expectations to beauty standards, reclaiming their right to define themselves.

The showcase highlighted the transformative potential of poetry. Words became instruments of empowerment. They encouraged dialogue, fostered community and affirmed the importance of women’s voices in shaping culture.