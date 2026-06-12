CANDID TALK: If you’re really in charge, why do you keep reminding us?

Last week, I became one of those people.

You know the type. The ones who can’t go ten minutes without reminding everyone they’re in charge. Their favourite title isn’t manager, director or CEO.

It’s Boss. With a capital B.

There I was, standing in my living room, after repeating the same instruction for what felt like the 47th time, when the words escaped my mouth,

“I am the boss.”

The room went quiet.

And immediately, I regretted it.

Not because it wasn’t technically true. I do sign the pay cheques. I do make the final decisions in my house.

But because I sounded exactly like the people I spend half my life complaining about.

You know them too.

The boss who starts every meeting by reminding everyone who owns the company.

The politician who expects applause for doing the job they were elected to do.

The uncle who thinks age automatically wins every argument.

The WhatsApp group admin who behaves like deleting messages is a constitutional power.

And that’s when it hit me.

A leader doesn’t need to keep announcing they’re the leader.

In fact, the more often someone says it, the more suspicious I become.

It’s like people who constantly tell you they’re rich. Or humble. Or unbothered.

The louder the announcement, the more questions I have.

Because genuinely powerful people rarely need a public relations campaign.

Think about the most respected people you’ve met.

Maybe it was a teacher. A parent. A manager.

Did they spend every day reminding everyone they were in charge?

Probably not.

Their authority was obvious without the commentary.

Then there’s that special category of bosses whose entire leadership philosophy is...

“Because I said so.”

These are the people who mistake fear for respect.

People go silent when they enter the room and they think, “Wow, look at my authority.”

No, sir. Madam

People have simply realised disagreeing with you is more exhausting than agreeing.

That’s not leadership.

That’s customer service. Everyone is just trying to survive the interaction.

The truth is authority and leadership are not the same thing.

Authority comes with a title. Leadership comes with trust. Authority can be given.

Leadership has to be earned. Authority can make people listen. Leadership makes people believe.

The uncomfortable part is that most of us think we’d be excellent leaders until we’re actually put in charge of something.

Then suddenly we understand why people start pulling rank.

Leadership is hard. Patience is hard. Building trust is hard.

Saying “I’m the boss” is easy.

That’s why I said it. Not because I was leading. Because I was frustrated.

For one brief moment, authority felt easier than influence. But easy doesn’t always work.

You can’t force respect. You can’t demand admiration.

The best leaders I’ve known didn’t spend half their day reminding everyone who they were. Everybody already knew. So now, whenever I’m tempted to pull rank, I ask myself one question,

If I have to keep reminding people I’m the leader, am I actually leading?

Because lions don’t walk around the savannah introducing themselves as lions.

They don’t need name tags.

And real leaders don’t need constant announcements either.