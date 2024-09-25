Connectors Club expands from 300 to 1,500 members in just one year

Dar es Salaam. The Connectors Club, a platform dedicated to empowering individuals through strategic networking and partnerships, has seen remarkable growth over the past year after featuring international business mogul and speaker, Vusi Thembekwayo, in its event.

Launched last July with an initial membership of 300, the organisation now boasts 1,500 members, thanks in part to its recent high-profile event featuring Mr Thembekwayo.

Founded with the vision of creating a vibrant networking community, the Connectors Club was designed to bridge the gap between aspiring entrepreneurs, professionals, and established business leaders. The club’s mission is to facilitate knowledge sharing, foster collaboration, and provide opportunities for both personal and professional development.

Co-founder of Connectors Club, Mr Montey Yakubu, emphasised the power of networking and strategic partnerships in achieving one’s full potential.

“Our goal is to create a space where people from diverse backgrounds can come together, share ideas, and grow both personally and professionally,” he said.

Since its inception, the Connectors Club has expanded its reach through various initiatives, including networking events, panel discussions, and workshops.

“The recent event featuring Vusi Thembekwayo as the keynote speaker marked a significant milestone, sparking valuable conversations on global business scaling and strategic partnerships,” he said.

Currently, he said the Connectors Club offers a range of activities designed to support business and personal growth. These include a Telegram community for valuable content, articles, book referrals, and financial tips. Additionally, he said the club is preparing to launch a tiered membership program with Diamond, Platinum, and Gold levels, offering exclusive benefits to its members.

He said that the club’s flagship annual networking event has become a cornerstone of their community, helping to connect members and inspire meaningful business conversations. The club also places a strong emphasis on youth initiatives, providing them with skills, knowledge, and connections necessary for success in today’s business world.

According to him, one of the club’s proudest achievements is the success of its young entrepreneurs, many of whom have started successful businesses and secured strategic partnerships. However, as the club scales, it faces the challenge of maintaining consistent engagement and providing value to all members.

“To address these challenges, we continuously seek feedback from our members and adapt our programmes accordingly. We also invest in technology and build a strong team to support our growth,” he said.

Further, he noted that funding is crucial for the club’s operations, enabling it to host events, create content, and offer valuable resources. He said financial support comes from event sponsorships, partnerships, and membership fees, with plans to explore additional revenue streams through the upcoming paid membership program.

Looking ahead, he said the Connectors Club aims to solidify its position as the leading networking platform in Tanzania and beyond. The long-term vision includes establishing the club as a central hub for business and personal development in the region.

Given this, he said the Connectors Club is actively seeking strategic partnerships to enhance its offerings and scale its impact. “By collaborating with like-minded organizations, the club aims to provide even greater value to its members and expand its reach,” he said.

He noted that for those interested in building a network of supporters and partners, he advised them to stay committed to their mission, adapt to growth, and consistently provide value to their community.



