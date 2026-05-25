Smart fueling strategies for better performance and recovery

Proper nutrition is one of the most important factors in athletic performance, yet it is often misunderstood. Sports nutritionists working with elite athletes explain that food is far more than just calories it directly affects energy levels, recovery, sleep quality, and long-term health.

A key issue seen among athletes is under-fuelling. Many assume that eating less will improve performance or help them achieve a leaner physique. However, chronic energy deficits often have the opposite effect.

Athletes may experience low energy, increased perceived effort during training, and slower recovery. Over time, this can also raise the risk of injury and lead to hormonal disruptions.

Carbohydrates, protein, and fats all play essential roles. While protein intake is often prioritised correctly, carbohydrates and healthy fats are frequently neglected.

Carbohydrates are especially important for performance, as they provide the primary fuel for high-intensity activity. Fats are also vital for hormonal balance and brain function, particularly when they make up a sufficient proportion of daily energy intake.

Timing of food intake is just as important as total intake. Athletes who consume most of their calories late in the day often miss key opportunities to support training and recovery.

Eating before, during, and after exercise helps maintain energy availability and improves sleep quality. Poor fuelling patterns, such as long fasting windows or skipping meals, can lead to fatigue, irritability, and disrupted sleep cycles.

Recovery is also influenced by diet quality. Anti-inflammatory foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and oily fish help support the body’s adaptation to training. Omega-3 fatty acids, for example, are widely recommended for their role in recovery and overall health.