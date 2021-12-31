How creative directors ruled 2021 from behind their camera lens...

By Ramadhani Ismail More by this Author

They say a great music video doesn’t just bring a song to life; it lends the song a new one! 2021 was a big year for music despite being the second year after the global Covid-19 pandemic erupted. The year came with some extravagant, show-stopping music videos, a reminder that creativity isn’t fully dead on arrival.

While they can often go overlooked, music visuals are a huge part of an artiste’s brand, helping them solidify themselves as entertainers and creatives for all their fans, not just the ones who get to see them perform live.

The Beat pulled out some of the best and brightest music video directors who are defining the form and push the industry to new and unpredictable places behind the lens. The list is randomly ordered and in no way entirely comprehensive.





Director Ivan- Unachezaje by Diamond, alamba by B gway, songi songi remix

Director Ivan

Unachezaje video proved to us that the Bongo Flava superstar Diamond Platnumz character is not at all static, just a change of directors can bring another side of him that excited fans were happy to see.

The video is totally out of the ordinary, some would say it’s from West Africa but the man behind the music visual is none other than Director Ivan: a creative director who was also behind ‘Alamba’ music video, a song by B gway.

Alamba has absurdist and surreal imagery usually seen in international music video of artistes like Sia, Big Sean, Da Baby and the like.

Other music video selected by fans as best for 2021 includes, ‘Songi songi’ remix,with which the natural colouring and set made Maud Elka featuring Alikiba’s song even more beautiful. ‘Tuchez’ by Abby chams also on the list.

Ivan’s creative mind is also seen behind ‘Teacher Konde’, Say it by Country wizzy, Fimbo by Lunya and Waoshe by weusi music videos to mention a few.





Director Nicklass – tit for tat, Rais wa Kitaa, Hunijui

‘Kaka tuchat’ director didn’t fall short in 2021 either. The young and super talented Nicklass continued his artistry habit of creating surreal, surprising and extraordinary imagery to accompany the statement the artiste wanted to make with lyrics and sound.

In 2021 he directed ‘Tit for Tat remix’ by Ril Vin featuring Billnass, ‘Nawewe’ by up-and-coming artiste Lony Music and a number of Nay Wa Mitego music videos including his latest hit ‘Hunijui.’

“He went beyond our expectations again with ‘Hunijui’ by Nay Wa Mitego,” commented Prince Participal, Bongo Flava fan.

Adds that the song ‘Hunijui’ is funny, “The video makes it even funnier, if you listen to the song without watching the video you actually miss the best part about it,” says Mr Participial

With ‘Acha Niongee’ again by Hip Hop artiste Nay Wa Mitego, Nicklass manage to bring people’s emotions to what Nay was griping about. Colouring, the beating… The blood was all it!

‘Professional bathroom singer’ - as his Instagram bio says - has done it again on a number of music videos that saw them among the top 10 trending music on YouTube.





Director Kenny - Beer Tamu by Marioo, chini juu by King 98

Director Kenny is one of the highly sought-after music video directors of our time, not just in East African but the continent in general.

Talented videographer has raised Tanzania’s flag up high in several occasion this year from winning ‘Best Video Director’ awards at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (Afrimma) to crowned the same title at AEAUSA 2021

In ‘Beer Tamu’ music visual, the two, Marioo the artiste and Kenny, director teamed up for the video of the most anticipated hit song of the year.

Kenny made sure the storyline is perfect, had dancers wearing squid game outfits and dancing to the amapiano vibe that’s blue tick for me.

The one thing I like about the video, is the opening, when Kenny shows us, Marioo posing as a beer-tasting technician at a beer factory that was at the next level.

‘Waah’ director has worked on a number of music projects including WCB artistes from the big boss, Diamond Platnumz, Lava Lava, Mbosso, Zuchu, Next level CEO Rayvanny, Harmonize, RJ The DJ, Barakah The Prince, Jux, Nandy and many others.





Hanscana- Iyo by Diamond, Inatosha by Lavalava, kamseleleko by Mbosso

Hanscana

Renowned director, Hanscana has the most notably story telling style in music video. You know a Hanscana video when you see it! Dancers, a dozen of sets, women, flowers perfectly portraying the song story.

You can’t direct an Amapiano song with the vibe without a crowd of people showing off their skills, and that’s what Hanscana achieved in this first Amapiano hit song from Diamond platnumz.

What fans are saying was the most interesting part in ‘Iyo’ was primary school students show off their dancing talent with the same energy as the song.

‘Naanzaje’ director prides himself to have done over 107 videos 40 of which have been a hit.





Deo Abel- Baba by Stamina, Paradiso, maelekezo chapter 2, hatuna ratiba

By working with mostly Bongo Flava Hip-Hop acts, Director Deo Abel has been a go-to music visuals director for Hip-hop hit songs.

Visuals behind Stamina’s hit songs of ‘Baba’ featuring Professor Jay and OneSix and ‘Paradiso’ are perfect. The storyline is emotional, giving out life-lessons at the same time.

Creative videographer said he aimed for viewers to feel the story that’s why he used real church where the artiste goes to, real casket and a real church choir.

Deo Abel creativity behind ‘Baba’ music video interested the late former President, John Pombe Magufuli. Magufuli requested the video when launching Channel 10 TV station. No matter the budget, he always manage to surprise acts and fans with the epic videos.