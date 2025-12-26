In memoriam: The entertainment voices we lost in 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, the entertainment and creative worlds pause to reflect on the luminaries we lost, the actors, musicians, comedians, directors, writers, and cultural voices whose work shaped our imaginations, made us laugh, moved us to tears, and brought communities together.

From local Tanzanian stages to international platforms, this year was one of both celebration and sorrow.

Tanzania's homegrown talents

Hawa Hussein Ibrahim (Carina)

Tanzanian actress Hawa Hussein Ibrahim, popularly known as Carina, passed away on April 15, 2025, in India, where she had travelled for treatment of a stomach illness.

Carina was remembered for her appearance in Bob Junior’s Oyoyo music video and the drama Kiu ya Kisasi by Jacob Stephen “JB”. She is survived by her 16-year-old daughter, Aisha.

Hashim Lundenga

Former Miss Tanzania coordinator Hashim Lundenga passed away on April 19, 2025, at Kitengule Hospital in Dar es Salaam after suffering a stroke and long-term illness.

Lundenga had managed the Miss Tanzania pageant since 1994 and handed over leadership in 2018 to Basila Mwanukuzi.

Omar Seseme (Guitarist, TOT Band)

Veteran guitarist Omar Seseme passed away on May 12, 2025, after a prolonged battle with heart disease. He had been performing while seated due to fatigue from his condition.

Seseme joined the Sikinde OG band in 2022 and had formerly worked with popular bands including Tam Tam and TOT. His passing deeply affected Tanzanian music fans.

Raidanus Vitalis (Kitundu)

Actor Raidanus Vitalis, popularly known as Kitundu from the drama Jua Kali, passed away on June 24, 2025, at Temeke Hospital while receiving treatment for stomach and chest ailments.

In addition to acting, Kitundu collaborated with prominent musicians, including Vanessa Mdee, Chino Kidd, and Sumalee.

Emmanuel Mathias (MC Pilipili)

Comedian and event host Emmanuel Mathias, famously known as MC Pilipili, passed away on November 16, 2025, in Dodoma. Investigations later revealed that his death was not of natural causes.

Mandojo and others

Born Joseph Francis, he tragically lost his life on August 11, 2024, in Dodoma after being mistaken for a thief in a fatal case of mob violence.

Known for his distinctive voice, guitar style, and memorable hits with the duo Mandojo & Domokaya, his untimely death shocked fans and fellow musicians alike, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes to his enduring influence on Tanzanian music.

The Tanzanian entertainment industry also mourned other figures whose contributions enriched local culture, from stage dramas to music.

East Africa’s creators, artists, and cultural voices

David Kakuta Mulwa

Kenyan actor, theatre director, writer, and academic David Mulwa passed away in early December 2025 at age 80. He shaped generations of actors and playwrights, leaving an indelible mark on Kenyan theatre.

Betty Bayo

Beloved gospel singer Betty Bayo died after battling acute leukaemia. Her inspirational music resonated across Kenya and beyond.

KK Mwenyewe (Zakaria Kariuki)

Rising comedian and political satirist KK Mwenyewe brought humour and social commentary to young audiences before his death in 2025 following a brief illness.

Amanda Mutheu

Child actress and online content creator Amanda Mutheu tragically passed away in June 2025, sparking conversations about child safety and protection in Kenya’s entertainment industry.

Anne G. Mungai

Film director and mentor Anne Mungai, known for stories centring on women and social issues, passed away in late October 2025, leaving a lasting impact on Kenyan cinema.

Ngugi wa Thiong’o

The legendary author and intellectual passed away in May 2025. His novels, plays, and essays reshaped African literature and storytelling, particularly through his use of indigenous languages.

Across Africa: Influential cultural figures lost

Columbus Irosanga (Nigeria)

Veteran Nigerian actor and academic Columbus Irosanga, known for his roles in films like Issakaba and Dons in Abuja, passed away on February 6, 2025. He was also a senior lecturer in theatre arts.

Solu Music (Nigeria)

Nigerian gospel singer Solu Music, renowned for her inspirational tracks and performances across Africa, passed away in September 2025, leaving a legacy of uplifting music.

Sipho Maseko (South Africa)

South African jazz musician and cultural mentor Sipho Maseko passed in June 2025, leaving a lasting imprint on the country’s music scene.

Don Mlangeni Nawa (South Africa)

South African actor Don Mlangeni Nawa, beloved for his roles in long-running TV shows including Isidingo and Sgudi ’Snaysi, died on April 16, 2025, at age 65.

Presley Chweneyagae (South Africa)

South African actor Presley Chweneyagae, best known internationally for his starring role in the Academy Award–winning film Tsotsi and later roles in The River, died on May 27, 2025, at age 40.

His passing was widely mourned in South Africa and the film community.

Global entertainment losses

Robert Redford

Legendary actor and director whose work on classics like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid shaped Hollywood.

Ozzy Osbourne

Heavy metal pioneer whose music influenced generations worldwide.

Brian Wilson

The creative force behind The Beach Boys, whose harmonies defined American pop music.

Rob Reiner

Actor, director, and cultural commentator whose films like This Is Spinal Tap and When Harry Met Sally left a mark on global cinema.

Diane Keaton

An actress and style icon who inspired decades of film lovers.

Vince Zampella

Co-creator of Call of Duty, reshaping interactive entertainment globally.

Humphrey Burton

Arts broadcaster who brought music, theatre, and culture into homes worldwide.

Connie Francis

A legendary recording artist whose music transcended generations.

Gene Hackman

Oscar-winning actor honoured posthumously at the 2025 Oscars.

Val Kilmer

Actor (Top Gun, Batman Forever), remembered for his distinctive performances.

Jeff Garcia

Comedian and voice actor whose humour touched global audiences.

From Tanzanian comedy stages to Kenyan theatres, African music halls, and global screens, 2025 has taken from us some of the brightest creative minds. Each of these figures, whether making audiences laugh, cry, dance, or reflect, leaves behind a legacy of artistry, passion, and inspiration.

As we close the year, we honour their memory by celebrating their work, sharing their stories, and keeping their spirits alive in our cultural consciousness.