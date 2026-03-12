Beyoncé, Dr Dre among new names on Forbes’ celebrity billionaires list

New York. Music icons Beyoncé and Dr Dre have joined the ranks of celebrity billionaires in 2026, according to the latest list released by Forbes.

The two artistes, whose decades-long music careers have shaped the global entertainment landscape, built fortunes that now exceed the billion-dollar mark.

Beyond music sales and touring, both stars have expanded into lucrative business ventures, from fashion and endorsements to technology and brand partnerships.

Acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron is also among the newest members of the exclusive club, underscoring the growing financial power of figures in the entertainment industry.

Cameron, known for blockbuster films including Titanic and Avatar, has built a vast fortune through box office success and long-term film royalties.

The new entrants join an established group of celebrity billionaires led by Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, who tops the list with an estimated net worth of about $7.1 billion.

Close behind is George Lucas, the creator of the Star Wars franchise, whose fortune is estimated at about $5.2 billion.

The ranking also includes several high-profile figures who have built powerful business empires alongside their careers. Among them are media mogul Oprah Winfrey and rapper-entrepreneur Jay-Z, both long regarded as pioneers in turning entertainment success into diverse investments.

Other celebrities whose wealth continues to rise include pop superstar Taylor Swift and reality television entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, who transformed global fame into thriving brands spanning music, fashion, media and beauty.

According to Forbes, the list highlights a broader shift in the entertainment industry, where celebrities are increasingly blending creative success with entrepreneurship.