Parties intensify strategy as Tanzania heads to the ballot

Dar es Salaam. With days remaining until Tanzanians head to the polls to elect the President, Members of Parliament, and councillors, political parties are intensifying preparations, training agents and deploying strategies to influence voters ahead of October 29, 2025.

Alongside these party-led efforts, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised concerns over limited voter education. Citizens report a lack of clarity on voting procedures, candidate identification, and the importance of participating meaningfully in the electoral process.

Parties finalise agent deployment

Chama cha Ukombozi wa Umma (Chaumma) says it requires more than 100,000 agents to cover polling stations from ward to constituency level, up to the presidential election.

“Activities are ongoing to ensure we have loyal agents who will monitor and safeguard the votes of our candidates,” said John Mrema, Chaumma’s Director of Public Communications.

For ACT-Wazalendo, party leader Dorothy Semu said preparations are progressing swiftly, with candidate teams ensuring every polling station has an assigned agent.

“We aim to win as many constituencies and wards as possible. Every area will have an agent to protect our votes,” she said.

Semu noted delays in issuing oath letters for some agents but stressed the importance of capable and trustworthy personnel to safeguard votes.

CUF Public Communications Director Mohamed Ngulangwa confirmed that all agents are being prepared in line with electoral laws. “We expect all agents to be sworn in by 22 October,” he said.

UMD Secretary-General Moshi Kigundula said the party is in the final stages of preparing agent letters for submission to INEC for formal swearing-in. NLD Secretary-General Doyo Hassan Doyo confirmed that identification letters for agents have been prepared and are being distributed for swearing-in.

Voter education gaps

Citizens say this year’s elections differ from previous polls, with voter education limited and campaigns focusing more on participation than the value of voting.

“I still don’t know where I will vote or who the candidates are. Many are unfamiliar and have not appeared on political platforms we know,” said Said Mushi, a Temeke resident.

Emmanuel Kasembo, 63, from Kelege, Bagamoyo, said fears of demonstrations and election-day violence are discouraging turnout. “Many plan to stay home to avoid potential unrest,” he said.

INEC steps up education campaigns

INEC regional coordinators said preparations are progressing well and voter education continues. Herman Matemu, coordinator for Geita, said information is being disseminated at markets, bus stations, and through media.

Hussein Moshi, coordinator for Kigoma, reported high public attendance at campaign meetings, while Elihuruma Nyela from Tabora said the voter education process is ongoing with positive reception.

INEC Director Ramadhan Kailima said electoral materials have been distributed nationwide, and campaigns are proceeding peacefully. “Complaints have been minimal, and any minor issues, such as in Kigoma between CCM and ACT-Wazalendo, were resolved,” he said.

Candidates outline final campaign plans.

Mr Almas Kisabya (NRA) said remaining campaign days would consolidate earlier efforts. “We are proud to have raised awareness and received strong support during rallies, which suggests voters will make informed choices on 29 October,” he said.

UDP candidate Saum Rashid said the party will use the remaining 13 days to secure success in all areas where they have candidates.